Upstate NY minimum wage will rise to $13.20 at end of 2021

Many employers across New York and the county have been affected by a labor shortage. The state Department of Labor noted that job postings are at all-time high levels in New York. In July, the number of jobs requiring a high school education or vocational training topped the pre-pandemic high by 95.4%.

"Companies, particularly those that employ low-wage workers, are already raising wages and in some cases offering incentives to hire amid a labor shortage that is showing no sign of abating, and it makes sense to raise the wage floor now and continue supporting New York's families while providing a predictable path forward for businesses," state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said. "With today's action, we are continuing the work of building back with equity and justice."

New York began raising its minimum wage, with a target of $15 an hour in downstate, in 2016. The $15 minimum wage was phased in over a three-year period for large New York City employers with 11 or more workers, and over a four-year stretch for small businesses with no more than 10 employees.

For Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will reach $15 an hour at the end of this year.

The rest of the state is on a different schedule. When the $15 minimum wage was fully phased in for New York City, counties outside of Long Island and Westchester had an $11.80-an-hour rate. It rose to $12.50 an hour at the end of 2020, despite calls from some state lawmakers and business leaders that it should be delayed due to the pandemic.

