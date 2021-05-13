Upstate NY reps aim to fix error affecting Auburn, other rural hospitals

Five upstate New York members of Congress are once again trying to address costly mistakes made by the federal government that affect Auburn Community Hospital and other rural hospitals.

A bill introduced by U.S. Reps. Antonio Delgado, John Katko, Tom Reed, Elise Stefanik and Claudia Tenney would correct the errors stemming from a federal government contractor's calculations used to determine Medicare's Volume Decrease Adjustment, a type of payment adjustment used to provide aid to hospitals that have significant volume decreases. The funding is used for operations and staffing.

According to Tenney's office, Auburn and 15 other hospitals applied for the volume decrease adjustment and received funding based on the calculations. However, National Government Services — the contractor that made the initial calculations — announced in 2015 that it would review the calculations after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued new instructions.

Because of the review, the hospitals were directed to repay the funds they received from the federal government. The total amount owed by the hospitals is at least $15 million.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}