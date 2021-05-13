Upstate NY reps aim to fix error affecting Auburn, other rural hospitals

Five upstate New York members of Congress are once again trying to address costly mistakes made by the federal government that affect Auburn Community Hospital and other rural hospitals.
A bill introduced by U.S. Reps. Antonio Delgado, John Katko, Tom Reed, Elise Stefanik and Claudia Tenney would correct the errors stemming from a federal government contractor's calculations used to determine Medicare's Volume Decrease Adjustment, a type of payment adjustment used to provide aid to hospitals that have significant volume decreases. The funding is used for operations and staffing.
According to Tenney's office, Auburn and 15 other hospitals applied for the volume decrease adjustment and received funding based on the calculations. However, National Government Services — the contractor that made the initial calculations — announced in 2015 that it would review the calculations after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued new instructions.
Because of the review, the hospitals were directed to repay the funds they received from the federal government. The total amount owed by the hospitals is at least $15 million.
"This is fundamentally a question of fairness," Tenney, R-New Hartford, said. "Through absolutely no fault of their own, rural hospitals in New York now face a huge financial burden because of arbitrary and retroactive changes made in Washington. This is placing significant strain on our rural hospitals at an already challenging time, which is why I'm fighting to stop it."
Many of the upstate representatives have been advocating for this fix over the past several years. A similar bill was introduced in 2019. In 2017, the delegation asked for language that would make the fix be included in a continuing resolution.
Despite those efforts, the problem continues to affect rural hospitals. Bea Grause, president of the Healthcare Association of New York State, said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a reminder of the important role small hospitals play in their communities.
"As Congresswoman Tenney knows well, erroneous recoupments of Medicare Volume Decrease Adjustment payments have long threatened the viability of rural hospitals across New York state," Grause added.
Katko, who has supported proposed remedies in the past, said the bill would provide relief to two hospitals in his district — Auburn Community Hospital and Oswego Health. Both hospitals, he said, are being penalized by the federal government.
"Many hospitals in our region have already faced significant financial burdens due to the ongoing pandemic," he said. "We can't let these critical facilities falter and our bill would ensure they're able to maintain operations."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.