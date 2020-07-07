UPWARD: Democratic candidates for NY Legislature form upstate caucus

"I will fight for the resources we need to protect our natural resources, to strengthen our schools, to provide economic opportunities for working families and to secure equitable access to health care," Brouk said.

Many of the districts the Democratic candidates are seeking to represent are demographically diverse. The 50th and 54th state Senate districts include several rural towns, suburban areas and cities. Both districts include portions of Auburn in Cayuga County.

Nearly all of the districts share a common trait: The representatives are in the minority. The districts are represented by Republicans, who are in the minority in the state Assembly and Senate.

Comegys, an alpaca farmer in Wayne County, said the new caucus will encourage Democrats to collaborate and raise the region's concerns in state government.

"We pledge to work together as a part of the majority to ensure our region is better included in decisions that impact us," he said.

