Vaccines and votes: NY opening pop-up clinics near early voting sites

New York is making it easier to vote and get a COVID-19 vaccination at the same time.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that there will be nine pop-up vaccination clinics at or near early voting locations. The early voting period, which began June 12, runs through Sunday.

Five of the clinics will be in New York City: Claremont Neighborhood Center in the Bronx, the Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Manhattan, Gerard Carter Center on Staten Island, Rochdale Village Community Center in Queens, and SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn. These sites will be open on Saturday.

Long Island will have one pop-up clinic at Huntington Public Library's Station Branch on Saturday. There is a site in Buffalo that's open Friday at the Broadway Market. The clinics at Karen B. Johnson Library in Schenectady and the Edgerton Recreational Center in Rochester will be open on Sunday.

The state has been partnering with local health departments and medical centers to hold pop-up clinics and increase the vaccination rate across New York. While over 70% of adults age 18 and older have received at least one dose, there are some areas that are well below the statewide rate.