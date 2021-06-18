 Skip to main content
Vaccines and votes: NY opening pop-up clinics near early voting sites
Vaccines and votes: NY opening pop-up clinics near early voting sites

Vaccine Clinic

Auburn firefighter Jeffrey Salvage administers a COVID-19 vaccine while working at the Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic March 11 at the Fingerlakes Mall.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

New York is making it easier to vote and get a COVID-19 vaccination at the same time. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that there will be nine pop-up vaccination clinics at or near early voting locations. The early voting period, which began June 12, runs through Sunday. 

Five of the clinics will be in New York City: Claremont Neighborhood Center in the Bronx, the Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Manhattan, Gerard Carter Center on Staten Island, Rochdale Village Community Center in Queens, and SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn. These sites will be open on Saturday. 

Long Island will have one pop-up clinic at Huntington Public Library's Station Branch on Saturday. There is a site in Buffalo that's open Friday at the Broadway Market. The clinics at Karen B. Johnson Library in Schenectady and the Edgerton Recreational Center in Rochester will be open on Sunday. 

The state has been partnering with local health departments and medical centers to hold pop-up clinics and increase the vaccination rate across New York. While over 70% of adults age 18 and older have received at least one dose, there are some areas that are well below the statewide rate. 

The nine clinics at or near early voting locations will serve zip codes where the vaccination rate is lower than the statewide average, according to Cuomo's office. 

"We remain laser-focused on making the vaccine accessible in every community, and will go wherever New Yorkers go in order to reach them," Cuomo said. "We know some areas are still lagging in getting people vaccinated, and these new pop-up sites at early voting locations will allow New Yorkers to perform two civic duties at once — casting their ballot and rolling up their sleeve." 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

