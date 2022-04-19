Vanessa Fajans-Turner takes aim at banks, fossil fuel financiers in climate agenda

In one day, Vanessa Fajans-Turner read two documents that showed why there needs to be aggressive action to address climate change.

A United Nations report detailed the harmful effects of climate change and the steps required to prevent catastrophic consequences. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon wrote in his annual letter to shareholders that abandoning fossil fuel companies "is not a solution." Among banks, JPMorgan Chase is the largest financier of fossil fuels.

Fajans-Turner, a Democrat running to represent the 22nd Congressional District, is marking Earth Week by unveiling her climate agenda. One of the main points is to highlight an often overlooked player in climate change — the financial institutions supporting fossil fuel companies. The burning of fossil fuels produces the most carbon emissions.

"We see that parts of our business community are ignoring, over and over, the advice of our scientific community and we see that our political representatives are too often erring on the side of the business community in support of short-term profits rather than our short-term and long-term stability and security," Fajans-Turner said in an interview with The Citizen.

The issue of the financial industry's role in funding fossil fuels is not new to Fajans-Turner. She is the executive director of BankFWD, which is described on its website as "a network of individuals and organizations using their collective wealth and public standing to persuade major banks to lead on climate by phasing out financial for fossil fuels."

Earth Day is Friday and it's usually a day for people to clean up parks, plant trees, or take a bolder step in their lives by buying an electric vehicle or installing solar panels on their homes. But Fajans-Turner thinks they should consider another action: changing banks.

Some prominent banks — JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citi and Bank of America — are the largest financiers of fossil fuel companies. Fajans-Turner, who says she has a personal account with Bank of America, plans to close that account this week in protest of the bank's interim 2030 emissions reduction targets, which she says are "insufficient to achieve" their goal to have net-zero emissions by 2050.

She recommended checking bank.green, a website where you can enter your country and it will provide a list of banks that do not finance fossil fuels. Her campaign is using Amalgamated Bank, a labor-backed institution that does not fund fossil fuel companies. Beneficial State Bank is another that does not finance fossil fuels.

If people decide to change banks, Fajans-Turner recommends letting them know why you are leaving.

"Small individual clients like myself who have very little resources for a bank aren't going to move the needle ourselves," she explained. "But it is very important that we start to normalize the expectation of banks that they do this." She added that BankFWD will be releasing reports showing how your carbon footprint can change based on your choice of bank.

While selecting a bank is a small step, Fajans-Turner is eyeing federal action if she is elected to Congress. She supports implementing regulations on financial institutions to prevent fossil fuel expansion. She said the proposal would block the financial industry from profiting off new fossil fuel infrastructure.

"That doesn't mean we shut off the fossil fuel taps overnight," she said. "That just means we aren't locking in infrastructure that will only come online 10 to 20 years from now at a point when we need to be largely off fossil fuels."

Additionally, she supports ending the subsidies and tax breaks given to fossil fuel companies. To address a short-term concern, she endorsed legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, that would tax fossil fuel companies profiting off the war in Ukraine. As Russia continues its invasion, oil and gas prices have increased. Under Merkley's bill, the revenue would be used to send relief checks to Americans.

Fajans-Turner agrees that relief from high gas prices is needed, but she wants to ensure that the checks are paid by fossil fuel companies.

"We cannot give them a free pass," she said.

Her platform also focuses on the need to make climate change an important part of the United States' international relations and national security. Other proposals include banning offshore drilling and hydraulic fracturing on federal lands. She also wants a federal moratorium on energy-intensive, proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining.

There is an economic component to her plan. She believes central New York can reclaim its status as a manufacturing hub by hosting companies that produce electric vehicle parts, renewable battery parts and parts for heat pumps and solar panels. She also supports federal funding to encourage small- and medium-sized farmers to adopt sustainable and regenerative practices and efforts to restore watersheds affected by harmful algal blooms. And she thinks the federal government should be helping individuals make changes that would reduce their carbon footprints, whether that's buying an electric vehicle or installing solar panels.

Fajans-Turner, believing it's important to walk the walk, has sought to limit her campaign's emissions. She owns an electric vehicle and uses that to drive to events. But her campaign has a base of volunteers and staffers who can't control their vehicle choice. To offset those emissions, she said her campaign will make a contribution to the Finger Lakes Climate Fund.

"We don't believe in offsets as a first order of operations," she said. "We aim to reduce our footprint in every way possible."

So far, Fajans-Turner has been gaining momentum since launching her campaign for Congress in February. During the petitioning phase, her campaign collected more than 3,700 signatures. She also raised $250,000 in the last six weeks of the fundraising quarter, the second-largest haul of any candidate in the six-way Democratic primary.

That momentum, she said, reflects the urgency and timeliness of her campaign.

"I'm not someone who has ever envisioned running for office prior to this," she said. "I just believe that I'm somebody who has a particular skill set that matches the particular needs, challenges and opportunities for this particular moment. I'm running now because I can help now. This isn't an abstract wish to serve. I wish to serve now because I think I can best serve now."

The 22nd Congressional District is comprised of Onondaga and Tompkins counties, plus portions of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties.

The primary election will be held on June 28.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

