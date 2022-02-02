'Very strange line': Cayuga County town, village divided into two congressional districts

In one Cayuga County town and a village within the town, there will be points where two congressional districts meet.

State legislators split the town of Brutus into two congressional districts, the newly drawn 22nd and 24th districts. That divide extends into the village of Weedsport, where some streets will be in the 22nd district while others will be in the 24th.

It is unusual for towns to be split into different congressional districts, but it has happened before in Cayuga County. When congressional district maps were redrawn in 2002, the northern half of the town of Conquest was in the 25th district and the southern part of the town was in the 24th district.

There is nothing preventing towns from being split in congressional redistricting. However, for county and state-level redistricting, small towns like Brutus must be kept whole.

Cayuga County Legislator Chris Petrus, who represents Brutus, says he was not surprised when the new maps were released and the town was divided into two districts. But, he added, he does not agree with it.

"I don't see the benefit and I don't know how they arrived at that conclusion," said Petrus, who noted that the county is in the midst of redistricting local legislative lines and can't break up towns in that process. "The hypocrisy is not lost on me when they say you cannot do this and there are all these guidelines and then they come right in, say it does not apply to us and we're going to split Brutus right down the center."

One consequence of the new congressional district maps is that Cayuga County will need to redraw the two election districts in Brutus. The congressional district lines do not match the existing election districts.

Katie Lacey, the Democratic election commissioner in Cayuga County, confirmed the board will need to alter the election districts. She does not expect that it will be a huge undertaking, but it is additional work for the board in an election year.

"It's a very strange line," Lacey said about the new congressional district maps. "It goes through the village of Weedsport like a wild mouse."

The new 22nd district is comprised of counties in central New York, including most of Cayuga County. The cities of Auburn, Ithaca and Syracuse, along with all of Onondaga and Tompkins counties, are among the municipalities in the district.

The 24th is, geographically, much larger. It extends from northern Erie County and Niagara County in western New York to Jefferson County in the North Country. The district includes seven towns in Cayuga County.

U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs, a Republican, is running for reelection in the 24th district. The 22nd is an open seat after U.S. Rep. John Katko announced he will not seek a fifth term in Congress.

The state Legislature voted on Wednesday to approve the congressional district maps. The legislation must be signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul before the new maps take effect for this year's midterm elections.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.