Village election polling places open in Cayuga County area

Village governments throughout New York state are holding elections on Tuesday, March 15, and that includes a handful in the Cayuga County area.

In Aurora, voters can head to the polling place at the Aurora Firehouse, 456 Main St., from noon to 9 p.m. To choose mayoral and trustee candidates. James Orman is running for the four-year mayor's term. Seeking two four-year trustee seats are Erin Weber, L. John Miller and Matt Bianconi. A race to fill a two-year trustee position features Frank Zimdahl on the ballot.

The village of Cayuga has two trustee seats carrying two-year terms. Shane Ellis is the only candidate on the ballot, meaning the second seat will be filled through write-in votes. The election takes place from noon to 9 p.m. at the village office, 6205 Railroad St.

In Fair Haven, where voting runs from noon to 9 p.m. at the village hall, 14523 Cayuga St., David Guynn, Brittany Jackson and Dianna Nesbitt are seeking two four-year trustee seats.

In Jordan, an election is being held to fill a vacant trustee seat with one year remaining on the term. Joshua Bates is on the ballot. Voting runs from noon to 9 p.m. At Jordan Bramley Library, 15 Mechanic St.

Meridian has two positions on its ballot. Alisha Wheeler is running unopposed for a trustee seat. A village justice seat has no candidate names on the ballot. Voting is from noon to 9 p.m. at Town of Cato Office, 11320 Short Cut Road.

Union Springs voters will select two trustee candidates to fill two-year terms. Brian Cornell and Donna O'Hara are running for the seats. The village meeting room, 26 Chapel St., serves as the polling place and is open from noon to 9 p.m.

In Weedsport, two four-year terms as village trustees are on the ballot, with two candidates running: Chad Platten and Steven Sims. Voting runs from noon to 9 p.m. at the village office, 8892 South St.

