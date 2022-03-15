 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLITICS

Village election polling places open in Cayuga County area

Voting

Voting in the village of Aurora in 2020.

 Glenn Gaston, Special to The Citizen

Village governments throughout New York state are holding elections on Tuesday, March 15, and that includes a handful in the Cayuga County area.

In Aurora, voters can head to the polling place at the Aurora Firehouse, 456 Main St., from noon to 9 p.m. To choose mayoral and trustee candidates. James Orman is running for the four-year mayor's term. Seeking two four-year trustee seats are Erin Weber, L. John Miller and Matt Bianconi. A race to fill a two-year trustee position features Frank Zimdahl on the ballot.

The village of Cayuga has two trustee seats carrying two-year terms. Shane Ellis is the only candidate on the ballot, meaning the second seat will be filled through write-in votes. The election takes place from noon to 9 p.m. at the village office, 6205 Railroad St.

In Fair Haven, where voting runs from noon to 9 p.m. at the village hall, 14523 Cayuga St., David Guynn, Brittany Jackson and Dianna Nesbitt are seeking two four-year trustee seats.

In Jordan, an election is being held to fill a vacant trustee seat with one year remaining on the term. Joshua Bates is on the ballot. Voting runs from noon to 9 p.m. At Jordan Bramley Library, 15 Mechanic St.

Meridian has two positions on its ballot. Alisha Wheeler is running unopposed for a trustee seat. A village justice seat has no candidate names on the ballot. Voting is from noon to 9 p.m. at Town of Cato Office, 11320 Short Cut Road.

Union Springs voters will select two trustee candidates to fill two-year terms. Brian Cornell and Donna O'Hara are running for the seats. The village meeting room, 26 Chapel St., serves as the polling place and is open from noon to 9 p.m.

In Weedsport, two four-year terms as village trustees are on the ballot, with two candidates running: Chad Platten and Steven Sims. Voting runs from noon to 9 p.m. at the village office, 8892 South St.

