Village elections set for Tuesday in Cayuga County

Fair Haven: Elections for mayor and two trustee seats are taking place, with all carrying four-year terms. On the ballot for mayor is James J. Basile, with Walter J. Krehling and Judith A. Dunaway running for trustee. Voting takes place from noon to 9 p.m. at the village hall, 14523 Cayuga St.

Moravia: There are two candidates looking to fill two trustee seats. Anthony A. Peppe and Michelle A. Lyon are on the ballot for the two-year terms. Voting hours are noon to 9 p.m. at the Village of Moravia Justice Center, 48 W. Cayuga St., Moravia.

Port Byron: Two board of trustee positions and a village justice seat, all with four-year terms, are on the ballot. Mary Jump and Jeffrey Girvin are running for trustee, while Joann Bell is the candidate for village justice. The polling place, at the village office, 52 Utica St., is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Union Springs: The village has two trustee seats up for election. Seeking the two-year terms are Brian Cornell and Donna O'Hara. Voting runs from noon to 9 p.m. at the village meeting room at 26 Chapel St.

Weedsport: Four-year terms for mayor, two trustee seats and a justice will be on the ballot. Tom A. Winslow is running for mayor while Geoffery Fritsch is seeking the justice seat. Trustee candidates are John Clark, Francis Gross Jr. and Chere Perkins. Voting takes place from noon to 9 p.m. at the village office, 8892 South St.

