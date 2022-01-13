Village of Cayuga accepts purchase offer on recreation center

The village of Cayuga has accepted a $126,000 purchase offer from a real estate company to buy a recreation center built in honor of veterans in the 1940s.

At a meeting Wednesday night, the village Board of Trustees approved a resolution to accept the purchase of Cayuga Memorial Hall from Gemcole Properties Inc. for $126,000.

The hall, on 6200 Center St., has been used as a recreational center. According to Cayuga County property records, the two-story building was built in 1945 and currently has a total market value of $149,259.

After the meeting, Deputy Mayor Don Wilson Jr. said Gemcole —a real estate development and management business out of Manchester — intends to renovate the memorial hall into four to six apartments.

Before the meeting started, Mayor William Sherman said village residents fundraised for the construction of the building as a memorial to veterans. Sherman said diminished use, maintenance costs and other factors caused the village to deem the building as "surplus," with the village starting the process of getting the building up for sale around a year ago.

Shortly after the meeting started, the board moved to go into executive session to discuss three purchase offers for the building, with the assistance of real estate agent Nate Krause. About 30 minutes later, the board returned to public session and Trustee Shane Ellis made a motion to accept the offer from Gemcole. Wilson seconded the motion and the resolution was approved.

After the meeting, Wilson expressed mixed feelings on the purchase.

"As a kid who grew up here, we're losing the rec center that we all used," he said. "But at the same time, it's a good feeling, too, to know that we're going to take that burden out of what we have for our village budget."

A pamphlet from 2019 about the board seeking public comment on the hall's future said the building didn't meet American Disabilities Act accessibility requirements for a public building. The scope of the needed work was studied by an architect, "and the total price tag that we received was $508,780," the pamphlet said, noting the review was done in 2018.

While the building is still used as a recreational center, Wilson noted it is used by the village about two days a week for about four months a year, saying the use does not justify the cost of maintaining it. He said having the building privately owned will bring new property tax revenue to the village, and the village won't have to pay electricity and other expenses.

The building's gym and recreation room is also currently used by John Paul II Academy, a Catholic-based institution for pre-kindergarten to eighth grade that operates across the street at 6201 Center St. Wilson said the school knows "in our contract, that this is happening."

