Voters in six Cayuga County-area villages head to polls today

A year after village elections across New York state were postponed in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents will vote today on the normal schedule for such races.
Voters in six Cayuga County-area villages — four within the county's borders along with the nearby Onondaga County villages of Jordan and Skaneateles — will make selections Tuesday, March 16, for mayoral and board of trustee seats.
Mid-March is the time most villages in New York state hold their elections, but the voting in 2020 was postponed because of pandemic concerns. Those elections took place in September under an emergency order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
No such postponement was ordered in 2021, however. Locally, most but not all of the races are uncontested. And in two mayoral races, longtime incumbents are not running for re-election.
Below is a roundup of what time and where village elections are happening on Tuesday, along with the names of candidates on the ballot. Face masks and social distancing are required at the polling places.
Cato: Voting takes place from noon to 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 2564 Millard Ave. Republican Carl Lincoln is the lone candidate for the four-year mayoral term. Seeking the two four-year trustee seats are Republican Anna Owen and Democrat Wally Schatt.
Cayuga: Voters can make their selections for mayor and two trustee seats, all carrying two-year terms, from noon to 9 p.m. at the Cayuga Village Office, 6205 Railroad St. Running for mayor are Cayuga First Party candidate William Sherman and Citizens for a Better Cayuga Party candidate Shane Ellis. The trustee candidates are Chris Ryan (150+ Party) and Donald Wilson Jr. (Cayuga Loyalists Party).
Jordan: After more than four decades as Jordan's mayor, Richard Platten will not be running for the seat this year. Platten's run as Jordan village mayor began when he took office in 1979. Two candidates, both members of the Citizen Party, are running for the four-year post: Mark Gustafson and Casey Brim. There are also two trustee seats with four-year terms, and that race features Citizens Party candidates Karen Simko and Timothy T. Stapleton. The polling place is the Whitely Community Building located, 13 Mechanic St., and voting hours run from noon to 9 p.m.
Meridian: Polling hours run from noon to 9 p.m. at the Town of Cato Office, 11320 Short Cut Road, with four-terms for mayor and a trustee slot on the ballot. The mayoral candidate is Donald Bratt Sr. of the Carpenter Party, and trustee candidates are Amed Perrotta on the Shamrock Party line and Theresa Hirsh on the Pug Party line.
Skaneateles: For the first time in a decade, the village will have a new mayor as incumbent Marty Hubbard has decided not to seek another four-year term for the office he's held since 2011. Hubbard was also mayor for a term in the 1990s and has served several terms as a trustee dating back to the late 1980s. Vying to replace him as mayor this year are Mary Sennett of the Citizens Party and Zach Ford of the People of the Lake Party. There are also two four-year trustee seats open, with Citizens Party candidates Edward Evans and Tara Lynn on the ballot. Voting runs from noon to 9 p.m. at the Skaneateles Fire Station, 77 W. Gensee St.
Union Springs: Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. at Village Meeting Room, 26 Chapel St., Union Springs. Running on the Frontenac Party line, Francis Shattuck is the lone candidate on the ballot for the mayoral seat, while William Boyd (Village Party) and Robert C. Thurston Jr. (United Union Springs Party) are running for the two trustee seats. All of the offices carry two-year terms.