VoteVets backs Francis Conole in CNY race for Congress

VoteVets, a national progressive veterans group, is supporting Francis Conole in the 24th Congressional District race.

The organization's political action committee announced its endorsement Thursday. Conole, D-Syracuse, is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.

"Right now, especially as we are facing one of the greatest challenges in our country in recent history, we need proven leaders like Francis in Washington who know how to overcome tough circumstances and deliver results that always put people first," said Jon Soltz, chairman of VoteVets PAC. "That's why we are proud to endorse Francis Conole for Congress."

Conole is a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and Iraq War veteran. He deployed with Army Special Forces to Iraq where he worked with Iraqi forces and planned for the withdrawal of U.S. Special Forces.

Later in his career, he served as a policy adviser to two defense secretaries, Ash Carter and Jim Mattis, at the Pentagon.

He returned to central New York in 2019. In April, he launched his campaign for Congress.