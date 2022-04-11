Voting by absentee ballot? NY budget includes $4M for postage-paid envelopes

New York has eliminated one barrier to voting by absentee ballot.

The 2022-23 state budget requires election boards to provide a postage-paid return envelope for voters to mail absentee ballot applications and absentee ballots. The boards must also offer postage-paid envelopes to voters who return applications or ballots in person.

The new mandate will be backed by state funds. This year's budget includes $4 million to reimburse local election boards for the postage costs.

Dustin Czarny, an Onondaga County elections commissioner and chair of the New York State Election Commissioners Association's Democratic caucus, told The Citizen that the lack of postage on the return envelopes for absentee ballot applications and ballots has been a "constant complaint."

In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began, New York temporarily covered the postage for return envelopes as a way to encourage more primary election voters to cast absentee ballots instead of voting in person. However, the state and local elections boards usually do not cover those costs. The responsibility for paying for postage was left to voters.

Before the pandemic, though, requiring voters to cover the postage costs was viewed as a burden. Czarny says it was a barrier for elderly and low-income voters that didn't exist for other voters.

The state providing the funds to ensure it's not another unfunded mandate also helps, according to Czarny.

"It blunts opposition, which the biggest opposition to any voting reform has always been local cost," he said. "The fact that New York state is paying for this and intending for this to be an annual fund that is rolling and part of the budget ... that is very helpful."

The requirement takes effect July 1, which means it won't cover absentee ballots submitted for the primary election in June. It will be in place for the general election in November.

