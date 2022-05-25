Waffner voluntarily left NY State Fair for new job, spokesman says

Amid speculation about Troy Waffner's departure, a New York State Fair spokesman says it was voluntary.

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets, which oversees the fair, announced on Wednesday that Waffner will become the statewide agricultural fair development director, a new position that was created for him. He will "evaluate ways to increase marketing and promotion of county fairs as well as opportunities to improve youth and agricultural programming initiatives at all fairs statewide," according to the department's news release.

NewsChannel 9 reported Tuesday that Waffner took an extended leave of absence. The reason for the leave of absence, which lasted for two months, was not disclosed.

Dave Bullard, the fair's spokesman, told The Citizen that he could not discuss Waffner's leave of absence. However, he did address questions about the longtime director's decision to leave the fair.

"I'm told that Troy took the open position voluntarily," he said. "This is the confluence of the opportunity available and working well for Troy. Things came together and that's where it's going."

With Waffner out of action, Bullard said the fair was led by its chief financial officer, Barb Godfrey, with support from top officials at the state Department of Agriculture and Markets in Albany.

"All of the department heads here know what they're doing and know what we have to get done. There are no rookies here," Bullard added. "We know that there are deadlines for things and we know what things have to get done. Those things have proceeded as you would expect. We are on track for a terrific fair this year because we keep going."

Waffner's exit comes three months before the start of the fair, which runs from Aug. 24 through Sept. 5. But the announcement on Wednesday included details about the new interim fair director.

Sean Hennessey, who has been an assistant commissioner at the state Department of Transportation, has been hired as assistant fair director and will be the interim director for the 2022 fair.

Before Waffner's departure, the fair had been seeking applicants for the assistant fair director position. Bullard said the job was publicly posted and "had a number of applicants."

Hennessey, Bullard said, has spent a lot of time at the fair in the past. His resume includes experience as an executive board member, booking agent and spokesperson for the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival.

"He's worked on some community festivals, so it's not like this is foreign to him," Bullard said. "He is a fair fan, we do know him well and he is an extremely nice guy. I think the friendliness factor that Troy brought here is not going to change."

That doesn't mean Waffner won't be missed. Bullard noted that Waffner has spent more time in senior management at the fair — 11 years, first as assistant director and later as director — than all but one director in the fair's 181-year history.

Prior to Waffner being named acting director, Thomas Ryan served as director for one fair. Dan O'Hara was the last permanent fair director before Waffner. His tenure lasted six years.

"This is not a long-term job for most people," Bullard explained. "We got a lot more benefit out of Troy than we've gotten from any fair director in the last 40 or 50 years."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

