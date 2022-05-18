Walczyk, Watertown assemblyman, to run in Cayuga County NY Senate district

A court-appointed special master will finalize the new state Senate maps by the end of the week, but a state assemblyman from the North Country has already indicated that he will run in the new district that includes all of Cayuga County.

Assemblyman Mark Walczyk said Tuesday that he will seek the Republican nomination in the newly drawn 48th Senate District. Dr. Jonathan Cervas, the special master tasked with drawing the new maps, placed all of Cayuga, Jefferson and Oswego counties, along with a portion of Lewis County, in the 48th.

Walczyk, R-Watertown, was first elected to the state Assembly in 2018. Prior to serving in the Assembly, he graduated from the University at Albany and worked for outgoing state Sen. Patty Ritchie, a Republican whose current district includes all of Jefferson and Oswego counties.

Ritchie announced that she would not seek reelection this year, creating an open seat in a new district.

"I'm running for the 48th Senate District because I firmly believe we need fighters in Albany more than ever," Walczyk said. "Our state is on the brink because of one-party rule. Taxes are sky-high, the price of gas and groceries continues to climb every day and quite frankly, people aren't safe anymore."

Republicans have coalesced behind Walczyk in his bid for state Senate. He has been endorsed by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, whose existing congressional district includes parts of the new state Senate district, and the GOP committees in Jefferson and Lewis counties. State Sen. Pam Helming, who represents parts of Cayuga County and the city of Auburn, has also endorsed Walczyk.

Walczyk highlighted his central New York ties. He is an Oswego County native and graduated from Central Square High School. He founded Oswego County Reality Check, a youth-led anti-tobacco group, and was involved in Redmen ACT, a youth mentoring program for athletes.

His parents, Bob and Carol Walczyk, live in Brewerton, which is split between Onondaga and Oswego counties. His father has a law office there and his mother is a respiratory therapist at SUNY Upstate University Hospital.

Walczyk originally planned to run in the 50th Senate District drawn by the Democratic-led state Legislature, but those district maps were thrown out by the Court of Appeals, the state's highest court. He said Democratic lawmakers "tried to stack the deck in their favor by gerrymandering lines in an effort to hang on to their power and completely ignored the state constitution and the will of the people."

State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister, whose court initially ruled the maps unconstitutional, is overseeing the process to redraw congressional and state Senate district lines. McAllister named Cervas as the special master who will draw new district maps. Cervas released his draft maps on Monday.

If Cervas finalizes the map, Walczyk would be the favorite to win the state Senate seat. Republicans outnumber Democrats in the 48th, with enrollment advantages in each of the district's four counties.

Before the maps were tossed by the courts, Walczyk had no Democratic or Republican opposition.

"I've got a proven record of calling out questionable policy, being a check on power-hungry governors and supporting commonsense legislation that will truly better the lives of New Yorkers," he said. "I humbly ask the residents of this new Senate district for their support and together, I have no doubt that we will build a brighter tomorrow."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

