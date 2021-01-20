The January virtual Cayuga County Wednesday Morning Roundtable featured a discussion about Auburn's new place-based branding initiative to aid in business and talent attraction development. Featured guests were Tracy Verrier, executive director of Cayuga Economic Development Agency; Gwen Webber-McLeod, president/CEO of Gwen Inc., and Auburn Industrial Development Authority Board member; and Gavin Thomas, founding partner of TGW Studio in Rochester.
Watch Now: Wed. Morning Roundtable on Auburn-area branding
