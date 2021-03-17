Watch Now: Wed. Morning Rountable on downtown Auburn projects

The Wednesday Morning Roundtable virtual discussion for March featured discussion of Auburn's Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects.
Roundtable participants were Brian Durant, Cayuga Community College president; Christina Selvek, Auburn's director of capital projects and grants; Renee Jensen, Auburn senior planner; and Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert. Stephanie DeVito, Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District executive director, served as discussion moderator.
