Ways and Means: Rep. Claudia Tenney lands powerful House committee post

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney sought a seat on a prestigious House committee — and she got it.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, has landed a spot on the House Ways and Means Committee. The committee is responsible for writing tax policy and has jurisdiction over revenue-focused issues, such as Medicare and Social Security.

The House Republican Steering Committee met Wednesday and assigned GOP members to Ways and Means and other committees.

"As a tax and business attorney and small manufacturing firm owner, I understand the struggles faced by seniors, small businesses and family farms," Tenney said in a statement. "I will serve as a strong voice for hardworking New Yorkers and a tenacious and compassionate advocate for our region."

As a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, Tenney said she will support policies that reshore manufacturing jobs and advocate for a fairer tax code. She wants to hold the Internal Revenue Service accountable and pledged to protect Medicare and Social Security.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, who was named chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, welcomed Tenney to the committee.

"A longtime small business owner herself, she is a fierce advocate for working families," Smith said. "Together, we will fight for a tax code that delivers better jobs and higher wages for all Americans and advances the interests of American workers and entrepreneurs. I look forward to serving our country together in this pivotal time."

Tenney, who represents the 24th Congressional District that includes Cayuga County and all or parts of 11 other upstate New York counties, told The Citizen during the 2022 campaign that she hoped to get a seat on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Several current and former upstate New York members of Congress have served on the committee. U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, is a member. Former U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, whose district included parts of the Southern Tier, western New York and Finger Lakes regions, was on the panel until his resignation last year.

Past members of the House Ways and Means Committee from upstate New York include former U.S. Reps. Amo Houghton and Tom Reynolds.

Another New York Republican, U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, will join Tenney on the House Ways and Means Committee.

The assignment will put Tenney in a prime position to deliver on one of her legislative priorities. She wants to make the Trump tax cuts permanent. Former President Donald Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017 — Tenney supported the bill in Congress. The individual income tax cuts that were part of the law are due to expire in 2026.