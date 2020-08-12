'We are essential': Workers urge Cuomo to allow NY casinos to reopen

"I put the roof over the heads of two kids. I put food in their stomach," he said. "To tell me that I'm not essential, well guess what? I am essential to them."

Employees at New York's casinos and racinos have been furloughed for months. While on furlough, they are eligible for unemployment benefits. Until the end of July, they received an additional $600 every week from the federal government. But those payments have ended and there hasn't been an agreement to restore the payments, whether at the $600 level or another amount.

Torr said without the federal payments, casino workers are receiving $150 to $250 in weekly unemployment benefits. McIntyre added that she is losing $2,400 a month out of her normal pay. She couldn't refill prescriptions recently because she couldn't afford the copays.

"The fear is paying your rent, putting food on your table, car payments, insurance," she said. "It is heavy right now."

Even if the casino workers wanted to take on another job, it's not easy. Mallette had a job interview that he believed he was qualified for, but the manager was concerned that he would leave once Vernon Downs reopens.

Now, he says, he's not employable because of the specter of him leaving to return to his post at Vernon downs.