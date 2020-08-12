'We are essential': Workers urge Cuomo to allow NY casinos to reopen

Choking back tears, Valerie McIntyre says her job at del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County saved her life.
McIntyre is one of roughly 5,200 casino employees in New York who are waiting to learn when they will be allowed to return to work. New York's four commercial casinos and several racinos have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past five months, there has been no indication when the casinos and racinos can open. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on July 30 that casinos remain closed because it's "an issue of density, the likelihood of compliance and the essential nature of the business."
Simply, the casinos are considered nonessential businesses.
"You don't need a casino to maintain survival," Cuomo said.
But McIntyre, a table games supervisor at del Lago, disagrees. She, along with two other casino employees — Greg Mallette, the cage operations manager and assistant hotel manager for Vernon Downs, and Robin Torr, the hotel front desk manager at Tioga Downs Casino Resort — explained to The Citizen why their jobs are essential and why they think casinos can reopen safely amid the public health crisis.
McIntyre, like Cuomo, is from Queens. She was a sixth-grade teacher before moving to upstate New York 14 years ago.
"I did not work for health reasons," she said in a joint interview with Mallette and Torr. "When del Lago decided to open, they saved my life. So not only is this my passion, but this is my love."
Torr has a similar story. She is a native Long Islander who worked at resorts on the east end of Suffolk County. She decided to move upstate to take a job at Tioga Downs Resort Casino, which expanded into a full commercial casino in late 2016.
The reason Torr sought the job was to build her career in the hospitality industry. She has worked in various hotel roles for 15 years. Now that she's a hotel front desk manager, she says she's closer to her goal of becoming a hotel director or general manager.
"It was a big step and a big opportunity for me, and I did it," she said. "I worked my whole life for this."
Mallette is a 10-year veteran at Vernon Downs. Because of his decade of service, he doesn't know what he would do if he lost his job. Not only is he uncertain what he would do, but he lives in the Mohawk Valley — a region where there are few job opportunities.
What bothers Mallette is seeing other employees and industries deemed to be essential, while casinos remain closed and workers are told that they do not have essential positions.
"I put the roof over the heads of two kids. I put food in their stomach," he said. "To tell me that I'm not essential, well guess what? I am essential to them."
Employees at New York's casinos and racinos have been furloughed for months. While on furlough, they are eligible for unemployment benefits. Until the end of July, they received an additional $600 every week from the federal government. But those payments have ended and there hasn't been an agreement to restore the payments, whether at the $600 level or another amount.
Torr said without the federal payments, casino workers are receiving $150 to $250 in weekly unemployment benefits. McIntyre added that she is losing $2,400 a month out of her normal pay. She couldn't refill prescriptions recently because she couldn't afford the copays.
"The fear is paying your rent, putting food on your table, car payments, insurance," she said. "It is heavy right now."
Even if the casino workers wanted to take on another job, it's not easy. Mallette had a job interview that he believed he was qualified for, but the manager was concerned that he would leave once Vernon Downs reopens.
Now, he says, he's not employable because of the specter of him leaving to return to his post at Vernon downs.
"We're sitting in this state of limbo where it's not just run out and get another job," Mallette said, "because there's difficulty beyond the fact that there's not a lot of employment."
Casino employees agree that they want to reopen safely. Del Lago developed a reopening plan that is based on federal and state health guidelines. Face coverings would be required, employees and guests would be screened before entering the casino and there would be limited capacity on the gaming floor.
Torr noted that when New York closed the commercial casinos in March, it was part of a regional approach with Connecticut and New Jersey. New Jersey's casinos reopened in early July. Two tribal casinos reopened in Connecticut, although they operate on sovereign land.
In New York, the Oneida Nation reopened its three casinos in June. The Seneca Nation in the Buffalo area began reopening its casinos around the same time. At the tribal casinos in New York, there hasn't been a significant increase in COVID-19 infections.
With that data from tribal casinos in New York, along with minimal infections reported at casinos in other states, the casino employees think they can resume operations.
"We understand that there's a pandemic out there. We understand that there's a virus and it's very dangerous to many people," Torr said. "But at the same time, we know we can operate safely. It's been proven around the state already."
The longer the casinos are closed, though, the more likely it is that Mallette, McIntyre, Torr and thousands of other casino employees could be laid off. That possibility worries their coworkers.
McIntyre is also concerned about the viability of the casinos after being closed for nearly five months.
"Any business that remains closed for this long can't sustain and will close permanently," she said. "You cannot lose such a substantial amount of revenue and expect to reopen and give everybody back their jobs as it was. It's impossible."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
