With fentanyl-laced drugs causing overdose deaths in central New York and across the country, U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams consulted with local leaders to discuss ways to combat the crisis.

Williams, R-Sennett, held a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials, mental health professionals and other experts at Onondaga Community College Tuesday. The hour-long meeting focused on reducing the fentanyl supply, prevention, recovery and treatment and ending the stigma associated with addiction.

After hearing from the panel, Williams told reporters that "we are losing this battle" against fentanyl.

"We have to do more on prevention and education of our children," he said. "This was common years ago and a lot of that has fallen away."

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is more powerful than heroin and morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other drugs are laced with fentanyl and can cause overdose deaths.

The CDC says more than 150 people die every day from overdosing on fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

One action Williams supports to combat the flow of fentanyl is securing the southern border. A Drug Enforcement Administration report details how fentanyl arrives in the United States. A major source of the drug is China. But the drug is also smuggled into the country from Mexico.

"This is where those drugs come from and we have to cut off the supply," Williams said.

There is also legislation that would require the National Institute of Standards and Technology to research certain drugs, including synthetic opioids. Williams is a cosponsor of the Testing, Rapid Analysis and Narcotic Quality Research Act, or TRANQ Research Act.

Williams said the bill is "an effort to give law enforcement and medical professions the tools they need to combat this crisis."

The legislation has advanced out of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee. Williams is a member of the committee.

The roundtable discussion presented Williams with an opportunity to learn more about a crisis that is taking a toll in the region. In January, the Onondaga County Health Department notified the public that there was a significant uptick in overdoses, with 25 in a 24-hour period. The department said the overdoses were linked to a synthetic drug laced with fentanyl.

Another alert was issued in March. There were 40 suspected overdoses in a two-day period.