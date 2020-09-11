'We have to unify': Former primary foes make calls in support of Dana Balter for Congress

The reason the race is a toss up, according to Misso, is Balter.

"It's because of the person she is and the candidate she has been," Misso said. "Dana Balter is a fundamentally good and decent human being. As each of us, Fran and Juanita and I know having campaigned alongside her, she is incredibly smart. And at a time when people don't believe in science, at a time when people don't believe in the news that's right in front of their faces, we need smart people in Congress and Dana is the smartest of all of us."

Balter welcomed the support of her former primary foes. She also remarked about the level of their involvement in her bid for Congress.

After primaries, it's common for those on the losing end to endorse the nominee. But you don't usually see those individuals actively campaign for the person they lost to in the primary election.

"It speaks to your honor and goodness as people, and your commitment to bringing the political change that we need here in this district and across the country," Balter said. "When we stand together and fight together, we win. And we're going to win this race."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.