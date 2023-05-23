Most New York voters support allowing wine to be sold in grocery stores, according to a recent Siena College poll that included questions paid for by Wegmans, which is pushing for the change.

The poll found 75% of 810 registered voters surveyed support allowing New York grocery stores to sell wine. There is bipartisan support for the proposal, with 73% of Democrats and 76% of Republicans endorsing the idea.

Two lobbying firms, Brown & Weinraub and Yoswein New York, co-authored a memo that was sent to state legislators highlighting the poll's findings.

"Seldom do we see issues in Albany that are as one-sided with the public as this," the firms wrote. "Forty other states (including D.C.) allow consumers to buy wine in their local markets — where they can already buy beer in addition to all their other groceries. In many of those states, grocers feature New York wines."

The release of the poll results follows the introduction of a new bill to allow wine sales in grocery stores. The legislation is sponsored by state Sen. Liz Krueger and Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter.

The bill differs from a previous version of the measure that was introduced in 2010 but never passed the state Legislature. That bill would've allowed wine to be sold in big box stores, such as Target and Walmart, convenience stores and drug stores.

What Hunter, D-Syracuse, and Krueger, D-Manhattan, proposed would limit wine sales to full-service grocery stores. Big box stores, convenience stores and drug stores would not be eligible to sell wine. An incentive — lower license renewal fees — would be offered for selling New York wines.

"With overwhelming public support — from the left and from the right, upstate and downstate — this is simply the right thing to do," Krueger said in a statement.

Supermarkets are urging the state Legislature to pass the bill and allow wine sales in grocery stores. In Wegmans stores, signs are posted encouraging customers to visit nytimeforwine.com, a website that was created to build support for the proposal.

Although most voters support the bill, there is strong opposition to it from liquor stores.

Stefan Kalogridis, president of the New York State Liquor Store Association, owns Colvin Wine Merchants in Albany. He told The Citizen that if grocery stores are allowed to sell wine, liquor stores will close because they won't be able to compete with supermarket chains.

But that's disputed by the lobbying firms advocating for the wine-in-grocery stores bill. In their joint memo, Brown & Weinraub and Yoswein New York, dismissed the liquor lobby's "sensational claims" that liquor stores won't survive if grocery stores are allowed to sell wine. As examples, they noted that Florida, South Carolina and Texas allow wine sales in grocery stores and have liquor stores.

The bill to allow wine sales in grocery stores is emerging as a top issue for the end of the legislative session. Lawmakers are scheduled to wrap up their work in early June.