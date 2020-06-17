'Welcome back': Hochul visits Auburn businesses that reopened after COVID-19 shutdown

AUBURN — After Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul listened to Prison City Pub & Brewery co-owners Dawn and Marc Schulz discuss how they implemented their reopening plan, she offered a two-word response.
"Welcome back," said Hochul, who visited Auburn for a downtown tour on Wednesday.
While Prison City had limited hours during the statewide COVID-19 shutdown — it was open for curbside pickup — patrons couldn't dine inside or outside of the State Street brewery.
That began to change in the second phase of central New York's reopening process when restaurants could open for outdoor dining. It expanded in phase three with restaurants allowed to open indoor dining areas.
With limited capacity inside, Prison City has expanded its outdoor dining space.
"We actually have more tables outside now than we had before," Marc Schulz told Hochul. "The weather has been beautiful, so it's been very nice."
Hochul's tour moved from Prison City up State Street to Genesee Street. She stopped in front of Regenerations, a consignment shop on Genesee Street, to inspect a display. She then crossed Genesee Street to the Exchange Street plaza, where she had a brief conversation with Michelle and Scott DeLap, the co-owners of Next Chapter Brewpub. Like Prison City, Next Chapter has expanded its outdoor seating area. A large portion of the plaza is closed off for Next Chapter's tables.
The tour ended with a stop at the Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn. The visitor center portion of the building will open in phase four, but the Taste NY market is open to customers. Hochul purchased some food products before concluding the tour.
Hochul praised Auburn Mayor Michael Quill and city councilors for being flexible and allowing Prison City, Next Chapter and other downtown restaurants to expand outdoor seating areas.
Businesses that reopened in phase one, two or three must follow guidelines set by the state. For restaurants, servers and other employees must wear masks. There are strict cleaning requirements in place.
Hochul acknowledged the challenges faced over the last three months. Not only did businesses either partially or completely close for at least two months, but people had to spend most of their time at home.
The state has taken a careful approach to reopening the economy. Retail stores began to open in phase one. Restaurants opened parts of their business phases two and three. Arts and entertainment venues can open in the fourth and final phase.
"It is the confluence of government — elected officials that we have here locally with the state partners — businesses and the public who are all going to help us reopen, but in a way that we're going to continue to protect public health," Hochul said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.