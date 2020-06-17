'Welcome back': Hochul visits Auburn businesses that reopened after COVID-19 shutdown

The tour ended with a stop at the Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn. The visitor center portion of the building will open in phase four, but the Taste NY market is open to customers. Hochul purchased some food products before concluding the tour.

Hochul praised Auburn Mayor Michael Quill and city councilors for being flexible and allowing Prison City, Next Chapter and other downtown restaurants to expand outdoor seating areas.

Businesses that reopened in phase one, two or three must follow guidelines set by the state. For restaurants, servers and other employees must wear masks. There are strict cleaning requirements in place.

Hochul acknowledged the challenges faced over the last three months. Not only did businesses either partially or completely close for at least two months, but people had to spend most of their time at home.

The state has taken a careful approach to reopening the economy. Retail stores began to open in phase one. Restaurants opened parts of their business phases two and three. Arts and entertainment venues can open in the fourth and final phase.