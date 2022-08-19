Wells goes on attack against Williams in final days of GOP House primary

What was a sleepy contest for the Republican nomination in the 22nd Congressional District has evolved into a fight days before the Aug. 23 primary election.

Steve Wells, a Cazenovia businessman, has launched an offensive labeling Brandon Williams, a U.S. Navy veteran and tech entrepreneur, as an "out-of-towner" and accusing him of making late property tax payments.

Wells' campaign paid for a mailer that highlights Williams' residency and claimed, incorrectly, that he did not vote Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

In an interview with Syracuse.com on Thursday, Wells explained that they only looked at Williams' voting history in New York. Williams has owned a farm in the town of Sennett, Cayuga County, since 2008. But he did not register to vote in the county until 2011, according to the Cayuga County Board of Elections.

Katie Lacey, the Democratic elections commissioner in Cayuga County, told The Citizen on Friday that Williams voted in the 2011 and 2012 general elections, then did not vote again in the county until the 2020 presidential election. In June, he voted in the gubernatorial primary election.

While Williams did not vote in New York in 2016, he said he voted for Trump in California, where the software company he co-founded is based.

Michael Gordon, Williams' campaign manager, blasted Wells for the false claim and said "Liberal Steve Wells wil say or do anything to win."

"We immediately call on him to retract all ads propagating his lie about Navy veteran Brandon Williams and his strong conservative record of voting and apologize to the voters who deserve much better than Wells is capable of offering them," Gordon said.

For the Wells campaign, though, they believe the revelation that Williams voted in California six years ago shows he has spent less time in central New York than he previously disclosed. Dan Kranz, Wells' campaign manager, called on Williams to release his voting and property records as proof of his residency.

"Brandon Williams says Republicans don't care where he lives, but he's wrong," said Kranz, who noted that Williams does not live in the 22nd district — his home is two miles from Onondaga County, which is in the district with Madison and Oneida counties, plus a portion of Oswego County. "Central New York Republicans deserve to know these answers before they head to the ballot box on Tuesday, Aug. 23."

Wells introduced a different line of attack on Friday. His campaign said that Williams was late to pay property taxes on his Sennett farm in 2015, 2016, 2017 and this year. Cayuga County records show that Williams paid his taxes with a small penalty in those years. In 2017 and this year, the taxes were paid in February, shortly after the Feb. 10 deadline to pay the bills without an additional fee.

Kranz questioned why Williams was "delinquent on his taxes so many times," but late tax payments are not considered delinquent until after March 31 when the towns forward the bills to the county.

Williams' campaign did not immediately respond to the new claim, but it's a charge that has been levied before in a Syracuse-area congressional race.

In 2014, late property tax payments emerged as an issue in the race between then-U.S. Rep. Dan Maffei, a Democrat, and Republican challenger John Katko. Democrats pointed out that Katko did not pay his property taxes before the artificial deadline in 13 out of 15 years. But Maffei also had late property tax payments — three in a four-year span from 2010 to 2013.

Wells' tactics in the late stages of the primary suggest the race has tightened. He has been endorsed by the four Republican county chairs in the district and received the support of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy this week.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC that supports House Republicans, has spent $681,663 to back Wells in the GOP primary. Wells, who loaned his campaign $400,000, has spent $462,886, according to his pre-primary Federal Election Commission filing.

Williams, who has the Conservative Party's endorsement, has been outspent — his total disbursements are $78,232 since he launched his campaign earlier this year. But he outraised Wells in the pre-primary period.

The winner of the GOP primary will face the Democratic nominee in the general election. Four Democrats — Francis Conole, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts — are vying for the party's nomination in the 22nd district.