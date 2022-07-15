 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ELECTION 2022

Wells takes financial lead over Williams in Republican primary for Congress

Wells Williams

Pictured, from left, are Steve Wells and Brandon Williams. Wells and Williams are running for the Republican nomination in the 22nd Congressional District. 

 Provided photos

Steve Wells launched his campaign for the 22nd Congressional District seat with help from donors and a significant investment out of his own pocket. 

The Cazenovia Republican reported receipts totaling $602,251 in the second quarter, a hefty sum considering he entered the race in May — the halfway point of the fundraising period. 

He raised $245,251 from individual donors, including $5,800 from Neil Goldberg, president of furniture chain Raymour & Flanigan, and $5,800 from Daniel Loeb, an investor who is active in politics and has given to Democrats and Republicans. The Oneida Indian Nation contributed $5,800. 

Wells also received $7,000 from political action committees and other groups. The Republican Governance Group/Tuesday Group PAC gave $5,000. U.S. Rep. John Katko, whom Wells is hoping to succeed in Congress, is a co-chair of the Republican Governance Group. Katko hasn't made an endorsement in the 22nd district race. 

People are also reading…

The New York Renewal PAC, which is led by former U.S. Rep. John Faso, donated $2,000.

Wells jumpstarted his bid for Congress with a $350,000 loan, records show. The loan accounted for nearly 60% of his total receipts. His campaign spent $3,310 and has $598,940 in the bank. 

Brandon Williams, who is also vying for the GOP nomination in the 22nd district, raised $64,656, all from individuals. His campaign disbursements totaled $40,514. He has $112,348 cash on hand. 

Williams is from Cayuga County — he lives in the town of Sennett — but opted to run in the 22nd district after the maps were redrawn. The district includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a sliver of Oswego County.

Wells has been endorsed by the GOP chairs in the district, while Williams has the backing of the Conservative Party. 

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The winner will face the victor of the four-way Democratic primary featuring Francis Conole, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

