Wells, Williams quizzed about abortion, 2020 elections and more at Syracuse forum

SYRACUSE — It wasn't a typical setting for a political debate, but it may be one of the only times the two Republicans running in the 22nd Congressional District appear together at the same forum.

The Rotary Club of Eastwood in Syracuse hosted Steve Wells and Brandon Williams at the organization's weekly meeting at Collegian Hotel and Suites. The Rotarians were outnumbered by the candidates' supporters and others who were interested in what the two Republicans had to say.

After each candidate had 10 minutes to introduce themselves, they fielded questions submitted by audience members. The first highlighted differences between Wells and Williams. They were asked whether they support a woman's right an abortion and if the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision, which was recently overturned, should be codified into law.

Williams, who has the state Conservative Party's endorsement, said he is the pro-life candidate in the race. Wells did not reveal his personal stance on abortion. Instead, he said the issue should be left up to the states to decide.

They also offered different responses to a question about what they believe is the number one threat to the United States. Wells believes there are multiple threats, but singled out China as "the most prolific strategic threat" the country faces. Williams focused on a domestic issue — what he views as "the growing influence of socialist ideology" in politics and schools.

"I've had countless people across the political spectrum who are concerned about this rising Marxist ideology and socialism that we find pervasive in our culture," he said.

Wells and Williams were also asked about whether they think the 2020 presidential election was stolen — a claim made by former President Donald Trump, who was defeated by current President Joe Biden.

Williams thinks there were "a lot of irregularities" with that election, but added that he doesn't dispute Biden was elected president. However, he does believe there are "very serious election integrity issues."

Wells agreed that election integrity is important. He compared it to when he was a criminal prosecutor and individuals were brought in to serve on juries. If they thought the system was rigged, he said, then the system doesn't work.

"We have to make sure that people believe in the system," Wells said. "If people don't believe in the fundamental integrity of the system, then we've got a problem."

The candidates also faced individual questions. Williams was quizzed about his residence. He lives in Cayuga County, which is outside of the 22nd district. (The 22nd includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a portion of Oswego County.) While members of Congress are not required to live in the districts they represent, he said he would look at whether to move into the district after the general election.

A question for Wells was about his refusal to debate Williams. He has declined invitations from multiple Syracuse media outlets to participate in pre-primary debates.

"I'm here right now," Wells said.

The primary election will be held on Aug. 23. The GOP nominee will face the winner of the four-way Democratic primary between Francis Conole, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts.