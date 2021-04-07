'We're not there': NY budget OKs mobile sports betting. What does it mean for CNY?

Mobile sports betting is expected to begin in New York later this year, but there are still questions about how it will proceed in 10 counties within the Oneida Nation's exclusive gaming zone.
The state budget, which was approved Wednesday, details how New York's mobile sports betting program will work. At least two "platform providers" — DraftKings and FanDuel will likely contend for the licenses — will be selected by the state Gaming Commission. The providers can partner with operators, such as del Lago Resort & Casino and the three other commercial casinos in New York.
Applications will be scored by the gaming commission. Additional points will be awarded to applicants that enter into agreements with Native American nations.
The mobile sports betting plan adopted by the state is largely the same as Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposal, which was released earlier this year. Cuomo wanted the state to reap the rewards of mobile betting instead of letting casinos and platforms rake in most of the revenue.
But a problem emerged during budget negotiations: How mobile sports betting could work in the Oneida Nation's exclusive zone. A 2013 agreement between the Oneidas and the state granted the nation an exclusive zone that covers 10 central New York counties, including Cayuga and Onondaga. Based on Cuomo's early proposal, the Oneidas and other tribes would've been shut out of the process, which could've prevented central New Yorkers from participating in mobile betting.
With the final budget agreement, Beth Garvey, Cuomo's acting counsel, explained how the Oneidas could be an operator in the state's mobile betting program.
"For the wagers that we are authorizing here, we are going to require that servers will be located in the upstate licensed casinos," Garvey said at a briefing Wednesday. "We are requiring each casino to accept servers from any of the selected awardees. So should an Indian nation make a bid that was selected, they would have the opportunity to have their server placed at any of the casinos."
Garvey continued, "Additionally, the wagers that are placed are going to be deemed placed at the location where the server is. The exclusivity is not going to be implicated in any way."
When asked for reaction to the state's mobile sports betting plans, Joel Barkin, a spokesman for the Oneidas, responded: "At this time, the Oneida Indian Nation is considering all options."
It's possible that the Oneida Nation could file a legal challenge, or they might seek a partner to operate mobile sports betting. Given the state budget's language that awards additional points to applicants partnering with Native American nations, they would have an advantage in the process.
State Sen. John Mannion, who represents parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties, thinks it will take time to determine how mobile sports betting will work in central New York. He believes that an agreement will be reached that ensures the Oneidas' 2013 agreement is honored and the region's residents can place wagers.
"I don't believe that we are going to block out counties of central New York," he said. "We don't want that and I'm hopeful that past agreements can be part of a solution. Right now, we're not there."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.