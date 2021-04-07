'We're not there': NY budget OKs mobile sports betting. What does it mean for CNY?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the final budget agreement, Beth Garvey, Cuomo's acting counsel, explained how the Oneidas could be an operator in the state's mobile betting program.

"For the wagers that we are authorizing here, we are going to require that servers will be located in the upstate licensed casinos," Garvey said at a briefing Wednesday. "We are requiring each casino to accept servers from any of the selected awardees. So should an Indian nation make a bid that was selected, they would have the opportunity to have their server placed at any of the casinos."

Garvey continued, "Additionally, the wagers that are placed are going to be deemed placed at the location where the server is. The exclusivity is not going to be implicated in any way."

When asked for reaction to the state's mobile sports betting plans, Joel Barkin, a spokesman for the Oneidas, responded: "At this time, the Oneida Indian Nation is considering all options."

It's possible that the Oneida Nation could file a legal challenge, or they might seek a partner to operate mobile sports betting. Given the state budget's language that awards additional points to applicants partnering with Native American nations, they would have an advantage in the process.