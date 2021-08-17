'We're quite happy': Cayuga County fire departments get $330K in federal grants

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"That's very important because of the cost of the gear and the new (National Fire Protection Association) standards of turnout gear," Waldron said. "It's very important that we keep our members protected, especially with cancer-causing agents nowadays."

He added later, "We're quite happy."

Waldron explained that the funds can be used to buy hoods to protect firefighters from carcinogens. Those hoods tend to be more expensive — $99 per hood, he said — than a $30 hood without that additional level of protection.

A fifth fire company in Cayuga County, the Sempronius Fire Department, has also been awarded a federal grant. The department will receive $41,904 for the purchase of a new air compressor and filler station for self-contained breathing apparatuses, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's office.

Schumer, D-N.Y., and U.S. Rep. John Katko, whose district includes all of Cayuga County, supported the grant applications.

Katko, who is the ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee, said he's made it a priority to support local fire departments.

"I've proudly delivered resources to support those who serve and protect our community, and I'm glad these new funds will allow local firefighters to be better protected in the line of duty," he said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.