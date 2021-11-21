'We've got to get it right': Cayuga County Office Building's fate could be decided soon

The future of the downtown Cayuga County Office Building — a discussion topic in the county Legislature for more than a decade — soon could be getting its most serious assessment to date.

The Legislature is set to vote at its monthly meeting on Tuesday night on a resolution that would authorize the county to contract with a professional engineering firm for a building feasibility study to recommend whether to undertake a major renovation of the downtown facility or build a new one.

The Legislature's Ways and Means Committee last week voted to move forward on a contract for up to $40,000 with the Syracuse-based engineering firm of Barton & Loguidice.

According to the resolution, the firm will conduct a study "that will allow the Legislature to determine the most cost effective alternative that will result in a modern and efficient facility."

Built in the 1960s, the deficiencies of the six-story building at 160 Genesee St., have been on the Legislature's radar going back to at least 2008, when the Legislature explored the idea of a county office campus on County House Road in Sennett.

Opponents of that idea, however, pointed to the importance of keeping the county government's main functions in downtown Auburn because of its centralized location and access to public transportation.

The building's future resurfaced in 2016 and 2017, with the Legislature entertaining the potential to build a new structure in a parking lot adjacent to the current site.

A firm that did an energy audit for the county around that time gave an information estimate that building would need renovations in the $11 million range, with a new building costing in the $25-$26 million range.

The Legislature, however, did not move forward on the issue at that time, but the building has continued to age and become more obsolete, county officials are saying.

"The structure has become technologically outdated and has structural limitations that require it to be renovated or reconstructed," the resolution in front of the Legislature says.

The county put out a request for proposals on a feasibility study at the beginning of September, and 12 proposals came back by the mid-October deadline.

Legislator Tucker Whitman of Sterling cast the only vote against the feasibility study at the Nov. 16 Ways and Means Committee meeting, but he did not speak against the idea of study. He didn't agree with the firm that was selected.

"I would have preferred to see this go to a small local business," he said.

Barton & Loguidice was founded in North Syracuse in 1961 and has grown into a professional engineering services firm with 350 employees and offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut and Maine.

Ways and Means Committee Chair Keith Batman said the study should be completed in the first half of 2022. He said the scope of the review will be comprehensive, going beyond past reviews that have not taken into account the current space needs of county government.

"The scope of this project is significant, and the feeling is (Barton and Loguidice) is a large enough firm to deal with it," Batman said. "This is a big deal. We've got to get it right."

The Legislature will also be considering a measure that would be a step toward financing whatever action the Legislature ultimately takes on the office building. At the same Ways & Means Committee meeting, lawmakers approved putting forth a resolution that would move $2 million out of the county's general fund balance and into its building capital reserve.

Mary Beth Leeson, the county's director of finance, told lawmakers that the general fund balance is large enough at the moment for such a move to make financial sense. The move, combined with the money the 2022 county budget may draw from that surplus account, would leave the fund balance at about $17 million.

The county's fund balance policy is to keep that account at between 10% to 15% of the total county budget, which would be between $14 million and $21 million.

"That leaves us about square in the middle of our fund balance policy," Leeson said.

No matter direction the county takes on a building project, Batman said, it will have to borrow money to finance it, but the more it can fund on its own from the building reserve account, the lower the borrowing costs will be.

Leeson said the county's building capital reserve account currently has about $3.95 million.

