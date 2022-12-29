'What an honor it is': Brandon Williams ready to represent CNY in Congress

Brandon Williams received a package that brought tears to his eyes.

It arrived Tuesday and contained a letter from the state Board of Elections, a certificate and the results of the 22nd Congressional District race. The bundle was official notice that Williams has been elected to Congress.

"We go through life and we have all kinds of diplomas," he told The Citizen. "From high school, from college, when I was commissioned as an officer in the Navy, from graduate school. Nothing has been as significant as this."

Williams, a Republican, has been spent the last several weeks preparing for his first term, which begins Jan. 3 when he is officially sworn in on the floor of the House of Representatives. His staff has been hired and he will have two district offices in Syracuse and Utica — the lease for the Utica office was signed Wednesday, he said.

He attended orientation — he called it "congressman school" — that gives new members a crash course on how the House functions. It is also an opportunity for new members to build relationships.

For Williams, there are two key groups in Congress. One is the Republican delegation from New York. GOP candidates won 11 of New York's 26 House seats, with a handful of candidates — including Williams — who won in Democratic-leaning districts.

"New York had a huge impact on the election this time and we have a big delegation," Williams said. "As you can imagine, being from New York, we are not shy about talking about it."

Williams, who was a nuclear submarine officer in the Navy, is also developing rapports with fellow veterans who were elected to Congress. He noted that more veterans were elected in this cycle than at any time since the 1970s.

"I just find instant camaraderie with them and common cause," he said. "They are here for the right reason and they want to make a difference."

Shortly after taking office, Williams will learn his committee assignments. He is vying for a seat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. He thinks that will help as Micron plans to build a memory chip manufacturing facility in Onondaga County. It would also allow him to apply his expertise as a nuclear engineer.

He is also hoping to score a spot on the agriculture or transportation and infrastructure committees. With those assignments, he said "that's where I can do the most good for NY-22."

During the transition, Williams said he has received help from U.S. Reps. John Katko and Claudia Tenney. Katko has represented Onondaga County for the last eight years, while Tenney's current district includes Madison and Oneida counties.

Williams knows there will be a lot to learn in the days and weeks ahead. He is humbled by the opportunity to represent central New York in Congress.

"That's probably the most profound experience that I've had is just recognizing and experiencing what an honor it is," he said. "I don't feel any different than I did a year ago. The mission is still the same, which is to love and serve the people of NY-22 and to be effective as a legislator to get our country heading in the right direction."