What Cayuga County, CNY businesses can open during phase one of economic restart

Retail stores can open, but only for curbside pickup, delivery and in-store pickup service. If central New York moves on to phase two in the next couple of weeks, retail stores would be able to expand operations and open to walk-in customers.

There are several types of retailers that can open on Friday. The notables include clothing stores, appliance and electronic stores, furniture and home furnishing stores, florists, health and personal care stores, jewelry, luggage and leather good stores, lawn and garden equipment and supplies stores, office supply stores, used merchandise stores, shoe stores, and sporting goods stores.

Book stores, direct selling establishments, electronic shopping and mail-order houses, general merchandise stores, hobby shops, musical instrument stores and "other miscellaneous store retailers" will be allowed to open.

The same mandates apply to retail stores. They must adopt social distancing guidelines, keep stores clean and provide employees with protective equipment.

The state also made several recommendations, including designated customer wait areas for curbside pickups to maximize social distancing. Another recommendation is a touchless delivery system where customers can remain in their cars while a store clerk places the products they purchased in their vehicle.