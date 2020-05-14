What Cayuga County, CNY businesses can open during phase one of economic restart

After meeting seven health metrics, including a low rate of hospitalizations and increased COVID-19 testing, central New York can begin the phased reopening of the economy on Friday.
The first phase will be limited to businesses in certain industries. It won't be a widespread reopening of the economy since several businesses, including casinos and salons, will remain closed. But it will be a test to determine if businesses can operate while mitigating the risks of COVID-19.
Businesses in five industries will be allowed to open beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday: Agriculture, fishing, forestry and hunting; construction; manufacturing; retail; and wholesale trade.
Agriculture, fishing, forestry and hunting
The businesses that can reopen under this broad description include floriculture producers, greenhouses and nurseries. While farms have been considered essential businesses during the statewide shutdown, the first phase will include the reopening of other animal and crop production operations.
Businesses that provide support activities for animal production, crop production and forestry will be allowed to reopen.
There are mandates that these businesses must follow and recommendations provided by the state. The mandatory guidelines include physical distancing, providing protective equipment and cleaning standards.
Construction
Some construction was considered essential during the coronavirus-induced shutdown, but not all construction operations were allowed to continue.
During phase one, there are several types of construction and construction businesses that will be able to resume, including building equipment contractors, building finishing contractors and foundation, structure and building exterior contractors.
Bridge, highway and street construction is included on the list. Land subdivision, nonresidential building construction, residential building construction and utility system construction are eligible to resume, too.
There are similar mandates in place for construction companies. They must encourage physical distancing, provide protective equipment and adopt strict cleaning guidelines. There are several recommended best practices, including adjusting work hours to minimize the number of workers on a job site and ensuring there's proper ventilation whenever possible.
Manufacturing
Several manufacturing businesses will be allowed to open on Friday.
The complete list of manufacturers: Apparel, computers and electronic products, electric lighting equipment, fabricated metal products, furniture and related products, leather and allied products, machinery, nonmetallic mineral products, paper, petroleum and coal products, plastics and rubber products, printing and related support activities, textile mills, textile product mills, wood products and "other miscellaneous manufacturing."
More information about what qualifies as "other miscellaneous manufacturing" wasn't available.
Unlike businesses that operate under the agriculture or construction umbrellas, manufacturing is largely done indoors. Manufacturers are mandated to provide protective equipment to employees, adopt strict cleaning standards and maintain social distancing.
There are several recommendations for manufacturing businesses. For defense contractors, the state suggests implementing "pods" to limit the spread of COVID-19 if there are cases present in a facility. Ideally, the pods would consist of the same employees and there would be limited contact between the groups.
Other recommendations include limiting the workforce to the employees needed for certain tasks to allow for more space and effective distancing. Non-essential visitors should be prohibited.
Retail stores
Retail stores can open, but only for curbside pickup, delivery and in-store pickup service. If central New York moves on to phase two in the next couple of weeks, retail stores would be able to expand operations and open to walk-in customers.
There are several types of retailers that can open on Friday. The notables include clothing stores, appliance and electronic stores, furniture and home furnishing stores, florists, health and personal care stores, jewelry, luggage and leather good stores, lawn and garden equipment and supplies stores, office supply stores, used merchandise stores, shoe stores, and sporting goods stores.
Book stores, direct selling establishments, electronic shopping and mail-order houses, general merchandise stores, hobby shops, musical instrument stores and "other miscellaneous store retailers" will be allowed to open.
The same mandates apply to retail stores. They must adopt social distancing guidelines, keep stores clean and provide employees with protective equipment.
The state also made several recommendations, including designated customer wait areas for curbside pickups to maximize social distancing. Another recommendation is a touchless delivery system where customers can remain in their cars while a store clerk places the products they purchased in their vehicle.
Retail outlets are asked to encourage customers to pay for the order ahead of time or a touchless payment should be used.
Direct handoffs should be avoided and stores are asked to stagger customer arrivals by providing customers with pick-up time windows.
Wholesale trade
The reopening of wholesale trade will apply to several wholesalers in many industries.
The list: Apparel, piece goods and notions; chemical and allied products; furniture and home furnishings; household appliances and electrical and electronic goods; machinery, equipment and supplies; metal and mineral; paper and paper products; professional and commercial equipment and supplies; wholesale electronic markets and agents and brokers; miscellaneous durable goods and nondurable goods.
Wholesalers must follow social distancing guidelines, maintain good hygiene practices and provide employees with protective equipment, such as masks.
Some of the recommendations for wholesalers include segmenting activities to reduce the number of people touching products. The state recommended having one employee pack, another employee shrink wrap and seal boxes and a third employee load the product onto a truck.
Other suggestions for wholesalers: Implementing a no-walk-in policy and ask retailers to place orders online or by phone. The use of video technology for product inspections is advised.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.