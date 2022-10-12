What Cayuga County voters should know about new congressional district

The number hasn't changed but Cayuga County's congressional district has.

Instead of a central New York district with Syracuse at the center, the county is now part of the sprawling 24th Congressional District that stretches from eastern Niagara County in western New York to Jefferson County in the North Country. In between is the Finger Lakes region and Cayuga County.

None of the major upstate cities — Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse — are in the district. But there are several small cities, such as Auburn, Batavia (Genesee County), Canandaigua (Ontario County) and Watertown (Jefferson County).

One significant change for Cayuga County: It will no longer be part of a highly competitive district. That was the case for the last 10 years when the district had a slight Democratic enrollment advantage. Now, the district will likely be a Republican stronghold for the next decade. Republicans outnumber Democrats by nearly 74,000 in the new district.

There are two candidates on the ballot this year. U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican, is seeking reelection in the new district. She chose to run in the 24th after the new maps were drawn by a court-appointed special master. She has represented parts of central New York and the Mohawk Valley for two nonconsecutive terms in Congress.

Tenney is not a stranger to the Finger Lakes region. After law school, she lived in Canandaigua. Before the Republican primary in August, she moved into the district and calls Canandaigua home again.

Her Democratic opponent is Steven Holden, a Camillus resident and U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. He initially sought to challenge GOP U.S. Rep. John Katko in the Syracuse-area district, but Katko decided to retire and there was a crowded Democratic primary field. With Democrats needing a candidate in the neighboring district, Holden changed course and became the party's nominee in the 24th.

Holden does not live in the district, but says he will move into it if he is elected to Congress.

Absentee ballots have already been sent to voters. Early voting runs from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. Election Day is Nov. 8.