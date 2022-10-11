What Cayuga County voters should know about new NY Senate district

For the first time since the 1990s and early 2000s, Cayuga County has not been carved up into two or three New York State Senate districts.

The new 48th Senate District includes all of Cayuga County and most of Onondaga County. The cities of Auburn and Syracuse are in the district.

The map is a departure from how Cayuga County was divvied up in the past. For the last 10 years, the county was split into three state senate districts. The city of Auburn and towns of Brutus, Cato, Ira and Sennett were in a district with a large portion of Onondaga County, while towns in the northern and central parts of the county were in a Finger Lakes district. The southern towns were in a sprawling district that stretched into the Hudson Valley.

Democrats outnumber Republicans in the new district, 75,296 to 52,535. There are 49,524 unaffiliated voters.

Three candidates are seeking to represent the new 48th district. State Sen. Rachel May is the incumbent. She was first elected in 2018 and represented a district that included all of Madison and part of Onondaga and Oneida counties. May, a Democrat, lives in Syracuse.

Her challengers are Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott, a Republican, and Conservative candidate Justin Coretti, an Owasco attorney. Coretti defeated Abbott in the Conservative primary to claim the minor party's line.

May has outraised and outspent Abbott and Coretti, according to the latest campaign finance reports. The Democratic state senator raised $86,949 and received a $92,500 transfer from the Senate Democrats' campaign arm. Her campaign spent $211,343.

Abbott raised $11,472 and spent $11,852. Coretti filed a no-activity statement, which means he did not raise or spend any money in the filing period.

Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 29, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 6. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.