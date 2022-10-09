What Cayuga County voters should know about new NY state Assembly districts

The redistricting process led to the addition of a third state Assembly district in Cayuga County.

For the last decade, there were two state Assembly districts — the 126th represented by Assemblyman John Lemondes and the 130th represented by Assemblyman Brian Manktelow. The county was split, with the northern towns in the 130th district and the southern half of the county in the 126th district.

That has changed, at least for now.

120th Assembly District

The new 120th Assembly District includes all of Oswego County and four towns in Jefferson County. It also stretches into northern Cayuga County. Three of the northernmost towns in the county — Ira, Sterling and Victory — are in the district.

The incumbent is Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, a Pulaski Republican. Barclay was elected to the state Assembly in 2002 and became the GOP leader in 2020. Outside of his legislative responsibilities, he is a partner at Barclay Damon, a Syracuse law firm.

Barclay does not have an opponent in the upcoming election. Republicans outnumber Democrats by nearly 19,000 voters in the new district.

126th Assembly District

The newly drawn 126th Assembly District includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Eleven Onondaga County towns (Camillus, Elbridge, Fabius, LaFayette, Lysander, Marcellus, Otisco, Pompey, Skaneateles, Spafford and Tully) are in the district.

Cayuga County's share of the district includes its largest municipality, the city of Auburn. Seven towns are also in the district — Brutus, Cato, Conquest, Mentz, Owasco, Sennett and Throop.

The incumbent is Assemblyman John Lemondes, a Republican who was first elected in 2020. Lemondes is a U.S. Army veteran who lives in the town of LaFayette, where he owns a farm.

Lemondes does have a Democratic challenger. Bruce MacBain, of Auburn, launched his campaign earlier this year. MacBain is a former educator, most recently serving as a principal in the Moravia school district.

Republicans have an enrollment edge in the district. According to state Board of Elections data, there are 33,044 active GOP voters, while Democrats have 28,991 active voters.

131st Assembly District

The 131st Assembly District includes parts of seven counties (Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Ontario and Seneca).

Thirteen Cayuga County towns are in the district: Aurelius, Fleming, Genoa, Ledyard, Locke, Montezuma, Moravia, Niles, Scipio, Sempronius, Springport, Summerhill and Venice.

The incumbent is Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, a Manchester, Ontario County, Republican who was first elected in 2020. He previously served as the town supervisor in Manchester.

Gallahan is running unopposed in the general election. Republicans have an enrollment advantage in the district — there are 32,531 active GOP voters and 25,413 Democrats, according to the state Board of Elections.

Why the districts will change (again)

Unlike the congressional and state senate district lines that will be in place for the next 10 years, the state assembly maps are only in effect for two years.

There was a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the maps, and it was successful. The result: While the maps will be in place for the 2022 election, new maps must be drawn before the 2024 election.