What CNY needs before reopening economy: More COVID-19 testing, tracing

Central New York checks most of the boxes to begin a phased reopening after the statewide shutdown ends May 15, but there is still work to do to meet the guidelines established for the restart.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday identified seven metrics that will be used to determine whether businesses within a region can resume operations. The metrics include a 14-day decline in hospitalizations or a three-day average of under 15 new hospitalizations, a 14-day decline in hospital deaths or an average of less than five deaths over a three-day period, a three-day rolling average of under two new hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, the availability of at least 30% of hospital beds and intensive care unit beds, testing capacity of 30 per 1,000 residents in a month and at least 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents.
Central New York's decline in hospitalizations, COVID-19 deaths and new hospitalizations meet the state's standard to commence the reopening process. The region also has enough available hospital capacity. But its testing and tracing data falls short of the state-imposed marks.
In the five-county region that includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, 2.3% of the population has been tested. That's below the 3% mark, but it's also a cumulative total and not based on a monthly tally.
However, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said his understanding is that the testing calculations will be based on data after May 15, not before that date. If past data is used, he said the regions wouldn't meet the goals because they followed federal testing guidelines.
To reach the 3% goal, Onondaga County would have to test more than 13,800 people in a month.
"Moving forward, from May 15 on, doing 13,000 tests a month is not a problem," McMahon said.
The metrics outlined by Cuomo followed his visit to Syracuse last week where he released details about the plan to reopen regional economies. There was more information provided at his briefing in Rochester on Monday.
Businesses will reopen over four phases, beginning with construction, manufacturing and select retail outlets that can provide curbside service. The second phase will include more retail and other industries, such as professional services, finance and real estate. Restaurants and hotels will reopen in the third phase and the final phase is for arts, entertainment and education.
To reopen, businesses must take precautions, including social distancing, adjusted workplace hours and restricting non-essential travel. Masks will be required for direct contact with others and there will be strict cleaning standards.
A key factor that will be tracked during the reopening is the rate of transmission. If the rate exceeds 1.1, that means there's another COVID-19 outbreak and a shutdown is necessary.
But an outbreak can be prevented by tracking the metrics, according to Cuomo.
"You watch that hospitalization rate, do your diagnostic testing so you know how many people are testing positive and you can watch that rate going up or down or flat," he said. "Do the contact tracing so after the testing you follow up and you do that contact tracing. And you are then reducing the infection spread by isolating the positives. If you do those things, you will control the rate of transmission of the virus, which is everything."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.