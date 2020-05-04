What CNY needs before reopening economy: More COVID-19 testing, tracing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Central New York checks most of the boxes to begin a phased reopening after the statewide shutdown ends May 15, but there is still work to do to meet the guidelines established for the restart.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday identified seven metrics that will be used to determine whether businesses within a region can resume operations. The metrics include a 14-day decline in hospitalizations or a three-day average of under 15 new hospitalizations, a 14-day decline in hospital deaths or an average of less than five deaths over a three-day period, a three-day rolling average of under two new hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, the availability of at least 30% of hospital beds and intensive care unit beds, testing capacity of 30 per 1,000 residents in a month and at least 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents.

Central New York's decline in hospitalizations, COVID-19 deaths and new hospitalizations meet the state's standard to commence the reopening process. The region also has enough available hospital capacity. But its testing and tracing data falls short of the state-imposed marks.

In the five-county region that includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, 2.3% of the population has been tested. That's below the 3% mark, but it's also a cumulative total and not based on a monthly tally.