Lucy Lang wanted a new direction for the state Offices of the Inspector General.

In the past, there were doubts about the inspector general's independence. Lang's predecessor, Letizia Tagliafierro, was an ally of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. She resigned after Cuomo's successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, took office.

Lang told The Citizen that when she was asked to serve as inspector general, she wanted to ensure the office would be "wholly independent."

"I was very clear that that was the only way that I would take the position," she said.

In October 2021, Lang was named the state's 11th inspector general. She is a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney's office and served as executive director of the Institute for Innovation in Prosecution. Before being appointed inspector general, she ran for Manhattan district attorney. She lost to eventual winner Alvin Bragg in the Democratic primary.

Under Lang, the inspector general's office has examined a myriad of issues, from faulty drug tests in state prisons to how state agencies complied with domestic violence policies. An important part of that work, though, is making that New Yorkers are aware of what's happening in state government.

Transparency is a top priority for Lang. Her office has bolstered its social media presence, released monthly data, including the creation of a complaint dashboard, and published historical letters that were sent to state agencies. In many cases, the letters were sent several years ago but were never disclosed to the public.

"We are just trying to do everything we can to show what happens inside this office," Lang said. "I would say in the same vein, part of our commitment is to helping other agencies and government entities to do the same."

As an example, she highlighted her office's investigation that found racial disparities in discipline at New York state prisons. The report, which recommended anti-bias training for Department of Corrections and Community Supervision staff, included data from every prison.

"It is one of the devastating truths of prison is that we sort of put often the saddest problems we have to deal with as a society and the hardest problems we have to deal with as a society out of sight," Lang said. "The ability to improve any system's functioning does require the administration of some sunlight."

Prisons will keep Lang and her staff busy. More than half of the complaints that the state Offices of the Inspector General receives are from the corrections system. The complaints are filed by incarcerated individuals and staff.

As inspector general, Lang oversees a few offices and holds multiple titles — she is the gaming inspector general, welfare inspector general and workers' compensation inspector general. She also provides oversight of major infrastructure projects. Regarding the Interstate 81 project in Syracuse, which will take years to complete, she said that "we will be watching."

Entering her second full year on the job, Lang is proud of what her team achieved in 2022. They "diversified the office," she said, and strengthened internal policies. The independence she sought when she took the job has been granted.

In a break from past practice, Lang does not serve in the governor's cabinet. She does not have "regular communications" with Hochul's staff and does not take direction on cases from the governor's office.

"We really do operate as an independent agency," she said.