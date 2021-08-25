What Gov. Kathy Hochul is doing to keep NY schools safe amid COVID-19 pandemic

With New York schools beginning classes in two weeks, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday outlined her plan to ensure that in-person learning is a safe experience for students, teachers and staff.
Hochul wants to require COVID-19 vaccinations for school employees, including teachers, with an option for unvaccinated individuals to be tested weekly. She said Wednesday that she doesn't have the authority to do this unilaterally — it would require state legislative action or adoption by local school districts — but wants to figure out how to implement the vaccine-or-test mandate.
One step Hochul can take is directing the state Department of Health to require masks in schools. The department will issue the mask mandate through the Public Health and Health Planning Council. Under the requirement, anyone in public and private schools must wear masks.
If schools need masks, the state has a supply. According to Hochul's office, New York has nearly 55 million non-surgical face masks, 10 million adult-sized cloth masks and more than 4.3 million child-sized cloth masks.
Back-to-school COVID-19 testing will also be available. The state is partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, BioReference and Rite Aid to provide testing for public school students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Students can preregister online and schedule a test at one of 115 Rite Aid locations in New York.
The tests are voluntary and there will be no cost to the student's family or the school districts.
The Hochul administration will use $335 million in federal funding to launch a COVID-19 testing in schools program with BOCES systems and local health departments outside of New York City. The city has received $225 million for its own testing in schools program.
"My number one priority is getting children back to school and protecting the environment so they can learn safely," Hochul said.
Hochul's actions should give school districts more certainty as they begin the school year. Throughout the summer, schools were awaiting guidance from the state Department of Health and other agencies. But the health department under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo didn't issue any guidance. Instead, it referred school districts to federal and local health guidance.
Some counties have released their own guidance for schools based on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations. But with Hochul's announcements on Tuesday, there are clear expectations from the state level.
The masking requirement and other measures are viewed as necessary because of the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across New York. State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Tuesday that cases have increased 10-fold since early July.
"Based on incidence and prevalence, our findings demonstrate the necessity of layered prevention strategies, including this mask requirement," he said. "While a simple measure of prevention, requiring masks now is crucial for protecting the health of our children and ensuring we can get our students back in their schools this fall."
