What Gov. Kathy Hochul is doing to keep NY schools safe amid COVID-19 pandemic

With New York schools beginning classes in two weeks, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday outlined her plan to ensure that in-person learning is a safe experience for students, teachers and staff.

Hochul wants to require COVID-19 vaccinations for school employees, including teachers, with an option for unvaccinated individuals to be tested weekly. She said Wednesday that she doesn't have the authority to do this unilaterally — it would require state legislative action or adoption by local school districts — but wants to figure out how to implement the vaccine-or-test mandate.

One step Hochul can take is directing the state Department of Health to require masks in schools. The department will issue the mask mandate through the Public Health and Health Planning Council. Under the requirement, anyone in public and private schools must wear masks.

If schools need masks, the state has a supply. According to Hochul's office, New York has nearly 55 million non-surgical face masks, 10 million adult-sized cloth masks and more than 4.3 million child-sized cloth masks.