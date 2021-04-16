What Katko thinks Biden should do to address migrant surge at border

For the second time in a month, U.S. Rep. John Katko — the ranking Republican member of the House Homeland Security Committee — visited the U.S.-Mexico border.
Earlier this week, Katko led other GOP members of the committee to the Rio Grande Valley and the Donna migrant facility in Texas. They had conversations with Border Patrol agents about the situation unfolding at the border and joined special operations officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety for a nightly patrol.
In an interview with The Citizen after his trip, Katko described the Rio Grande Valley as "ground zero" for what's been called a "crisis" or "migrant surge" by critics of President Joe Biden's immigration policies.
What was different about this trip was that Katko heard more about human trafficking along the border and the role of drug cartels in smuggling people into the U.S.
"I haven't seen anything like it in my 20 years as a prosecutor and my six years (in Congress)," Katko said. "The border patrol agents, it's like nothing they've ever seen."
The smugglers, Katko learned, are advertising on social media platforms, such as Facebook and TikTok, and telling migrants they can help them cross the border. He said there have been Craigslist ads created by smugglers seeking drivers to traffic migrants. The smugglers are also recruiting Uber drivers to aid the effort.
Along with human trafficking, there is also more drug trafficking. Katko said fentanyl seizures at the border are up 2,000% compared to the same time last year. Cocaine seizures are up 187%, while weapon seizures are up 131%.
The seizures concerned Katko because he thinks that means more fentanyl and other drugs could be moving to central New York. After drug overdoses increased in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, he worries that the situation at the border could result in more deaths.
"I suspect it's going to be even worse this year," he said.
Katko and the Republican delegation toured the Donna migrant facility, which he said operating at 420% capacity because of the influx of immigrants. Inside the facility, Border Patrol agents initially prevented them from taking photos. But Katko was able to capture some images of the conditions. He thinks Border Patrol agents let him take the photos so the public could see what's happening at the border.
There have been young women who were sexually assaulted and crossed the border, according to Katko. He was told an 11-year-old gave birth to twins after she entered the country.
Border Patrol agents slammed the federal response to the influx of immigrants. Katko said one agent told him that the federal government is "the biggest facilitator of human smuggling across the border by not delivering consequences when people break the law and sending people to their final destination" after crossing the border.
Katko said that the Border Patrol agents told him the seasonal trend explanation for the increase in migrants is "a myth." A Washington Post analysis of border crossing data found that the surge is actually predictable — a seasonal increase that occurs this time of year.
After two trips to the border, Katko believes that the solution is simple. He is urging the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that was adopted under former President Donald Trump.
The main point of the Remain in Mexico policy is that migrants seeking asylum in the United States will be held in Mexico until their immigration court hearing. After Biden took office in January, he ended the policy.
"If they remain in Mexico and they know they're going to be sent back as soon as they get to the border, they will stop coming. The word will get out," Katko said.
As the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, Katko has criticized Biden's immigration-related executive orders. One of Biden's orders ended the national emergency Trump declared to construct a border wall.
"If they simply roll back the orders from Jan. 20, they could absolutely secure the border," Katko said.
