What Katko thinks Biden should do to address migrant surge at border

Along with human trafficking, there is also more drug trafficking. Katko said fentanyl seizures at the border are up 2,000% compared to the same time last year. Cocaine seizures are up 187%, while weapon seizures are up 131%.

The seizures concerned Katko because he thinks that means more fentanyl and other drugs could be moving to central New York. After drug overdoses increased in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, he worries that the situation at the border could result in more deaths.

"I suspect it's going to be even worse this year," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Katko and the Republican delegation toured the Donna migrant facility, which he said operating at 420% capacity because of the influx of immigrants. Inside the facility, Border Patrol agents initially prevented them from taking photos. But Katko was able to capture some images of the conditions. He thinks Border Patrol agents let him take the photos so the public could see what's happening at the border.

There have been young women who were sexually assaulted and crossed the border, according to Katko. He was told an 11-year-old gave birth to twins after she entered the country.