What NY businesses are exempt from in-person workforce reduction order

To reduce density amid the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday has ordered all employees of non-essential businesses to stay home, effective Sunday.

That's an increase from the restriction announced Thursday that non-essential businesses would be required to reduce their in-person workforce to no more than 25%. Earlier in the week it had been set at 50%.

The orders have lead to an obvious question: What's considered an essential business?

The guidance provided by Empire State Development, the state's economic development arm, provides answers, as of Friday morning.

Essential services

Some of these are government functions, such as law enforcement, fire prevention and response, building code enforcement, emergency management and response, and security. Other essential services, according to the state, include building cleaners or janitors, general maintenance employed by the entity or an outside vendor, automotive repair, disinfection and doormen.