What NY businesses can, can't open in fourth reopening phase

Low-risk arts and entertainment activities may resume, but malls, for now, are shut out of the state's reopening plan.
New York released guidance for the fourth reopening phase, which is scheduled to begin Friday. The phase four industries include arts and entertainment, film and media production, higher education and professional sports.
For arts and entertainment, the state provides separate guidance for low-risk indoor and outdoor activities. Approved indoor activities include aquariums, art galleries, historical sites and museums. Maximum occupancy must be limited to 25%.
Outdoor activities that may resume include agricultural demonstrations and agritourism, botanical gardens, cultural institutions, grounds of historic sites, nature parks, outdoor museums and zoos. Maximum occupancy will be 33% in phase four.
There are certain requirements for indoor and outdoor arts and entertainment businesses. Visitors must wear face coverings and employees must wear face coverings when they interact with customers. Everyone will be required to wear face coverings if they are within six feet of other people.
Businesses are encouraged to close indoor or outdoor seating areas, or make changes to allow for physical distancing.
Professional sports will be allowed to resume without fans. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the New York Mets and Yankees will move their training programs from Florida to New York. Both Major League Baseball clubs will train at their home stadiums. The Mets play at Citi Field in Queens, while the Yankees play at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
Cuomo said Wednesday that state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker is working with the MLB clubs to develop health and safety protocols.
There is a list of activities and businesses that won't be opening when phase four begins on Friday. Arcades and bowling alleys are excluded. Casinos, which closed in mid-March, will have to wait to reopen. Concerts, movie theaters, performing arts and theater productions are considered high risk activities and won't be permitted.
Local leaders in central New York have asked for guidance on the reopening of gyms, malls and movie theaters. Malls are a main focus because the shopping centers generate significant sales tax revenue for local municipalities.
Cuomo told reporters that the state is studying how to safely reopen gyms, malls and movie theaters. One concern with malls and other indoor spaces is a recent finding that air conditioning "may not be cleansing the air of the virus," Cuomo said.
"As soon as we get more information we'll make an informed decision," he added.
In other news:
• Social gatherings will be allowed to increase from 25 to 50 people. Indoor religious gatherings may increase occupancy from 25 to 33%.
