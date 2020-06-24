What NY businesses can, can't open in fourth reopening phase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Low-risk arts and entertainment activities may resume, but malls, for now, are shut out of the state's reopening plan.

New York released guidance for the fourth reopening phase, which is scheduled to begin Friday. The phase four industries include arts and entertainment, film and media production, higher education and professional sports.

For arts and entertainment, the state provides separate guidance for low-risk indoor and outdoor activities. Approved indoor activities include aquariums, art galleries, historical sites and museums. Maximum occupancy must be limited to 25%.

Outdoor activities that may resume include agricultural demonstrations and agritourism, botanical gardens, cultural institutions, grounds of historic sites, nature parks, outdoor museums and zoos. Maximum occupancy will be 33% in phase four.

There are certain requirements for indoor and outdoor arts and entertainment businesses. Visitors must wear face coverings and employees must wear face coverings when they interact with customers. Everyone will be required to wear face coverings if they are within six feet of other people.

Businesses are encouraged to close indoor or outdoor seating areas, or make changes to allow for physical distancing.