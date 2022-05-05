What NY DMV is doing to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

The state Department of Motor Vehicles is helping auto dealerships address the increasing number of catalytic converter thefts in New York.

The agency is distributing kits that can be used to place traceable serial numbers onto catalytic converters. The serial number is visible on the part and can be linked to vehicles in the case of a theft.

In some parts of New York, catalytic converter thefts have increased 200% annually over the last three years. Because catalytic converters contain precious metals, such as palladium and platinum, the street value of the parts has increased to between $200 and $500.

New vehicle dealerships are the primary targets of catalytic converter thefts. The perpetrators will enter dealer lots and use tools, such as hacksaws, to remove the catalytic converters from vehicles.

The loss of the catalytic converters is costly for the dealers. The cost of a catalytic converter ranges from $2,000 to $3,000. That price tag can be doubled because many new vehicles have two catalytic converters.

In addition to the cost of the stolen catalytic converter, thieves can cause damage to other parts of the vehicle, including the undercarriage and fuel lines. That can add up to $10,000 in damages to the vehicle and cause delays for dealers hoping to sell the automobiles.

Paul Stasiak, president of the Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association, said the theft of catalytic converters is a crime that impacts all vehicle owners.

"This silent theft creates an enormous replacement expense for owners, causes serious safety consequences and generates major consumer inconvenience to replace, so the Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association applauds the strong efforts of New York State DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder and this task force to address and curb this growing issue," Stasiak said.

To combat the theft of catalytic converters, the DMV is partnering with auto dealers' associations to distribute the etching kits. The New York Police Department, National Insurance Crime Bureau and the New York Anti-Car Theft & Fraud Association each have purchased 1,000 kits to give to dealers.

"We are happy to help get etching kits into the hands of dealers to help them fight the scourge of catalytic converter thefts," Schroeder said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.