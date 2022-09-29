What NY voters say are top issues in 2022 election

The economy is on the minds of many New Yorkers ahead of the general election in November.

A Siena College poll found a plurality of voters (30%) said economic issues, such as inflation and the cost of living, will determine who they support in the upcoming election. High inflation is a concern for voters and could be a factor in congressional races across the country, including competitive contests in New York.

Half of Republicans said the economy is their top issue compared to 18% of Democrats and 36% of independents.

Twenty-two percent of voters said threats to democracy are their top issue. It's the top issue among Democratic voters, more than a quarter (26%) of whom said it will determine who they vote for in the election. But 13% of Republicans also said threats to democracy are at the top of their list — the third-most popular subject among GOP voters.

Crime is also on the minds of voters, with 12% saying it's their top issue in the election. Double-digit numbers of Democrats (10%) and Republicans (17%) agree that crime is the number one issue.

Rounding out the important issues in this election: National gun policies (8%), abortion (6%), education and health care (5%), racial justice (4%) and other (4%).

Siena also asked voters for their second-most important issue in the election. When the responses are combined, half of voters say the economy is one of their top two issues.

While there is agreement on the importance of the economy, Siena pollster Steve Greenberg that there is disagreement among voters over what comes next.

"Threats to democracy and crime are the next most important issues for voters — for Republicans, crime comes second, while democracy is second for Democrats and independents," Greenberg said. "National gun policy, abortion and health care are important but second-tier issues for most voters."

Outside of the political issues that could be hot topics on the campaign trail, voters also shared their views on a question that will appear on the ballot regarding a $4.2 billion environmental bond act.

A majority of voters (55%) said they will support passage of the bond act in November. A little over one-quarter of voters (26%) said they oppose it.

Siena surveyed 655 likely voters. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9%.