CHITTENANGO — U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams commented on the debt ceiling, gun rights, Social Security and more during an hour-long town hall meeting Monday.

The first part, a story that The Citizen published Tuesday, included several of Williams' responses. In part two, we'll cover the rest.

On Ukraine

Amid reports indicating that China is providing weapons and other support to Russia in its war against Ukraine, Williams views it as a way for China to test its weaponry against the U.S. military equipment that has been supplied to Ukraine.

That comes at a cost, according to Williams. He noted that the U.S. military's weapon stockpiles are being depleted and that could take years to replenish.

"Who benefits?" he asked. "Putin is a monster. We can all agree on that. He has to be stopped and he has been. But are we going to fight to the last Ukrainian? Are we wiling to fight and fund until there's no Ukrainians left?"

Williams supports a political solution in Ukraine, but did not elaborate. He also thinks NATO members should be doing more to defend themselves against the threats posed by China and Russia.

On energy, climate change

Williams was asked if he would oppose H.R. 1, a bill titled the Lower Energy Costs Act. The bill's main objective is to increase domestic oil and gas production while eliminating programs that aim to reduce carbon emissions and support energy efficiency improvements.

The House passed H.R. 1 with Williams' support. (He cosponsored the legislation.)

Williams said the goal of the bill is to "have a commonsense energy policy." He believes President Joe Biden's energy policies, along with government spending, contributed to inflation.

While acknowledging that the climate is changing, Williams questioned ongoing efforts to combat the problem and the push to eliminate carbon emissions.

"The idea behind zero emissions is, frankly, hurting the middle class and it actually will not have any impact on climate because of the scale of other countries' emissions," Williams said.

To address climate change, he called for a "Manhattan Project of photosynthesis" in the U.S. and a "Marshall Plan of photosynthesis" abroad. The actions he would support include planting more trees, stopping soil erosion and desertification, and saving the Amazon Rain Forest.

"Partnering with nature actually will work and is being studied," he said.

Williams said he supports natural gas and nuclear power, along with "a mix of renewables that we're already investing in."

"It's sort of an all-of-the-above strategy," he added.

On the U.S. spying on its citizens

Williams, R-Sennett, told the audience at Chittenango High School that he thinks there is too much government surveillance and not enough oversight of the programs.

"I don't think our government should have broad surveillance powers over our citizens," he said.

On Lotte's CNY plans

Syracuse.com reported in March that Lotte, a South Korean company, bought Bristol Myers-Squibb's pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in East Syracuse. Lotte plans to manufacture certain drugs for cancer treatment at the facility.

An attendee asked Williams why a South Korean company was allowed to buy the property and if the transaction can be reversed.

However, Williams expressed support for Lotte's project and South Korea.

"South Korea is one of our strongest trading partners," he said, while also noting that the Asian nation is also a strong ally in standing up to China. "I don't see any reason whatsoever why we wouldn't want them to invest in America and to invest in facilities here that hire Americans, that create American jobs and that restore critical (manufacturing) of pharmaceuticals to our shores."

On the Problem Solvers Caucus

Williams is a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. Two of his predecessors, former U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi and John Katko, were members of the group.

In response to a question about his involvement, Williams said he is proud to be a member and a "conservative voice" within the group.

"We have a lot of thorny issues," he said. "No matter how much shouting we do at each other, that's actually not going to resolve anything. Adults have to sit in the room, hear each other out and figure out how we're going to get things done."

On IRS funding

One of the first bills approved by the House Republican majority would strip nearly $80 billion from the Internal Revenue Service.

The funding for the IRS, which would be provided over a 10-year period, was included in the Inflation Reduction Act that Biden signed in 2022.

Republicans claim that the IRS will use at least some of that money to hire 87,000 agents. But the agency plans to hire other support staff, not just agents.

Williams, who voted for the bill that would take the funding away from the IRS, called it "puzzling" that the agency would be allowed to hire more personnel while "we have an open border," referring to the situation at the southern border.