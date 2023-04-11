CHITTENANGO — As U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams was thanked for holding a town hall meeting, he sought to establish it as the norm.

"It's my job. It's what I do," the Republican congressman said.

For nearly an hour, Williams, R-Sennett, answered questions on a range of topics, from gun rights to Social Security, at Chittenango High School Monday night. It was his first town hall meeting in the 22nd Congressional District, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. A small portion of Oswego County is also in the district.

On guns

Williams told the crowd that he is pro-Second Amendment and panned New York's SAFE Act, a gun safety law that has been in place for a decade, as "not based on common sense."

He opposes a federal assault weapons ban and acknowledged that he has "not looked deeply" at universal background checks. He said there is already a background check system and encouraged the audience to educate themselves about how it works.

On the debt ceiling

Williams repeated what he told The Citizen in January — that he thinks the process for raising the debt ceiling is political while blaming government spending for fueling inflation.

He did not say whether he would vote to raise the debt ceiling.

On Trump's call to defund the Department of Justice

While Williams did not mention him by name, he disagreed with former President Donald Trump's stance that Republicans in Congress should defund the Department of Justice and FBI.

"I ran to re-fund the police," Williams said, adding that he thinks it's "irresponsible to talk about defunding our courts, defunding the people that do anti-terrorism in the United States."

He continued, "I think those are, quite frankly, irresponsible statements."

On Social Security

An ad targeting Williams claims that he will "destroy" Social Security. But he reiterated that he opposes cuts to the social insurance program.

In response to a question about his Social Security position, he told the crowd that he has not been involved in conversations about slashing benefits.

"There will be no cuts to Social Security and Medicare," Williams said. He added, "We made a commitment and we're going to fulfill that commitment."

On SNAP

With Congress needing to pass a new farm bill this year, a critical part of that law is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

While the House Republican majority hasn't released its farm bill proposal, Williams expects that it will include work requirements for SNAP. He said he would support tying work requirements to the federal aid.

"The key thought there is there is no path out of poverty that doesn't include work," he said.

On abortion rights

Williams repeated that he is a pro-life but does not support a national abortion ban. He believes New York has "some, if not the most liberal abortion access anywhere in our country." For that change, he said it will have to be done at the state level.

On town halls

When Williams announced the first round of town hall meetings, none were scheduled to be held in the district's largest county (Onondaga) or its largest city (Syracuse).

He said Monday that he will be holding 13 to 14 town hall meetings, including some in Onondaga County. The first town hall meeting in Onondaga County will be held during the first week of May.

On moving into the district

During the 2022 campaign, Williams said he would move into the district. Right now, he lives in Cayuga County about two miles from the district line.

While he intended to move into the 22nd district after the election, those plans are now on hold because there is a possibility district lines will be redrawn again. He noted that Gov. Kathy Hochul has filed an amicus brief asking a state appellate court to require the New York Independent Redistricting Commission to draw new congressional district maps.

With state leaders pushing for new congressional districts, Williams told the crowd at his town hall meeting that "it would be pretty silly for me to sell my house and move."

He also reminded the crowd that the Constitution requires members of Congress to live in their states, not the districts.