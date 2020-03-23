What's Congress doing to address COVID-19? Katko provides update on tele-town hall

As negotiations continue, Katko said he's had conversations with U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand — a Democrat and one of New York's U.S. senators.

"It's not about party with us," he said. "It's about getting things done."

After his update, Katko took questions for the remainder of the telephone town hall. He was joined by Dr. Robert Corona, CEO of Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, and Food Bank of Central New York Executive Director Karen Belcher.

One caller from Manlius asked about a proposal that could allow small business owners to receive loans from the federal government. If small businesses retain employees, the loans would be forgiven.

Katko was careful to note that it's not finalized yet, but he supports that provision.

"I think it would be a huge plus for small businesses," he said.

There were some medical questions that Corona answered. One was submitted by Melissa from King Ferry in Cayuga County. She asked if she should worry about contracting COVID-19 from the mail.

While there was concern about packages sent from China early in the outbreak, Corona said he hasn't heard of anyone catching the coronavirus from shipments.

"I don't think you should be afraid of it," he said. "There are signs that show the virus can survive on surfaces. Depending upon the porousness of the surface, the virus can last for a few days. But I'm pretty sure the (U.S. Postal Service) is taking precautions."

