What to know about visitation at NY nursing homes

Nearly a year after New York banned visitation in nursing homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, indoor visitors will be allowed again.

During Gov. Andrew Cuomo's telephone briefing Monday, state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker summarized the guidance for resuming in-person visits at nursing homes. COVID-19 tests, especially rapid testing, will play a critical role in allowing visitors to see family members at nursing facilities.

The nursing home visits can begin on Friday, according to the governor's office.

The state's guidance focuses on the COVID-19 positivity rate in counties. If the positivity rate is below 5%, there isn't a testing requirement for family members to visit nursing home residents. If the positivity rate is between 5 and 10%, a visitor must have a negative COVID test within 72 hours of their visit. The state Department of Health will provide rapid tests to nursing homes, Zucker confirmed Monday.

If the positivity rate is higher than 10% in a county, no visitation will be permitted unless it's for compassionate care, such as end-of-life scenarios.

