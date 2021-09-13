What will happen with Cayuga County in congressional redistricting?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 25th district at the time included part of Auburn and 11 towns in Cayuga County. This district was more compact and included all of Onondaga and Cortland counties, plus parts of Broome and Tioga counties.

For this round of redistricting, Cayuga County could be split up into two or three congressional districts. It's possible that part of the county will remain with Onondaga — that has been the case with each of the last three maps. But where will the rest end up? There are a few possibilities.

Northern Cayuga County, especially the towns of Sterling, Victory, Ira, Conquest and Cato, could wind up in a separate district. One hypothetical map that's been shared on social media shows a district that would stretch from western Onondaga through the northern portion of Cayuga. All of Wayne County would be in the district, plus some Rochester suburbs and towns in Monroe County.

Politically, such a district would be up for grabs. It wouldn't be a safe seat for either party. While there are some safe areas for Republicans, Democrats would likely have the enrollment advantage.

The rest of Cayuga County, namely Auburn, would be part of a new district that includes Syracuse, Utica and Ithaca. This would be a safe Democratic seat. Any Republican would be a longshot to win in such a district.