What you should know about CNY's new congressional districts

While you were sleeping, New York got new congressional districts.

State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister approved special master Dr. Jonathan Cervas' redistricting plan. Cervas redrew the state's 26 congressional districts. The maps were released shortly after midnight Saturday.

Here is what you should know about the new districts:

Cayuga and Onondaga, no longer together

At least a portion of Cayuga County has been in a congressional district with Onondaga since at least 1992, but that won't be the case for the next decade.

All of Cayuga County is in the new 24th Congressional District, a 12-county area stretching from the eastern half of Niagara County in western New York to part of Jefferson County in the North Country. In between, it includes a few more counties in western New York, a handful of counties in the Finger Lakes and all of Cayuga County.

Onondaga County will now be in the 22nd Congressional District, which includes all of Madison and Oneida counties.

The political makeup

The 22nd district will be similar to the current 24th district. There is a Democratic edge — President Joe Biden won the new district by seven points in 2020 — but it's winnable for a Republican. Outgoing U.S. Rep. John Katko, who is retiring after four terms, was elected and won three reelection bids in a district that had a Democratic enrollment advantage.

The new 24th will be much different than its predecessor. Former President Donald Trump won the areas within the district by nearly 18 points in 2020. It should be safe seat for Republicans.

The candidates

In the 22nd district, four Democrats — Francis Conole, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts — are vying for the nomination. All four hail from Onondaga County, which is the largest county in the new district.

On the Republican side, Steve Wells, of Cazenovia, announced his candidacy this week. There is a possibility other GOP candidates could emerge now that the district is more winnable for the party.

The statuses of two other Republicans, Mike Sigler and Brandon Williams, are uncertain. Sigler hails from Tompkins County, which is now in the 19th district, but has continued to campaign across central New York. Williams lives in Cayuga County. He also hasn't announced his plans now that the districts have been redrawn again.

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney is the favorite to win the 24th district after her announcement Saturday that she will run in the newly drawn district. She does not live in the district — she is from Oneida County — but that is not a requirement for members of Congress. There is at least one other Republican in the field — Mario Fratto, of Geneva — but he hasn't announced whether he will continue his campaign.

Steven Holden, a Democrat from Onondaga County, planned to run in the 24th district before the lawsuits and court rulings altered the political calendar. He hasn't said whether he is still in the race.

It's possible more candidates could emerge. Because the congressional primary was moved from June 28 to August 23, there is a new petitioning process. Candidates can collect signatures to qualify for the primary ballot. Petitions are due June 10.

