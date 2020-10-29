What you should know about five NY state legislative races in Cayuga County

51st Senate District

Where the race stands: Going off the numbers, this is a district Republicans should win. There are more GOP voters than Democrats in the district. It has been represented by GOP state Sen. Jim Seward, who is retiring after 34 years as a lawmaker. Seward asked Oberacker, an Otsego County legislator and business owner, to run for the seat. Oberacker views his business experience and local government service as an asset. But Barber, a fifth-generation farmer, has made this a compelling race. He's the type of Democrat who could win in a district like this one where Republicans have an advantage. Oberacker is still the favorite, but with an open seat Barber could make it closer than this race has been in the past.