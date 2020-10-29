What you should know about five NY state legislative races in Cayuga County

Beginning in January, Cayuga County will have three new state legislators in its delegation.
There are five state legislative districts that include portions of Cayuga County. Three are open seats — the 50th and 51st Senate districts, and the 126th Assembly District — and two are represented by Republicans who are favored to win reelection.
50th Senate District
The district: Parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties (most of Auburn and the towns of Brutus, Cato, Ira and Sennett are in the district).
The candidates: John Mannion, who is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines, and Angi Renna, who appears on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines.
Where the race stands: Mannion came close to winning this race two years ago. That experience has helped him as he tries for a second time to win the 50th district seat. Renna, who has been involved in politics but wasn't a candidate before this year, launched her campaign because of concerns about public safety, especially the state's bail reform law. Both tout their experience — Mannion as a teacher and Renna as a small business owner. Republicans have held this seat for more than 50 years. Renna hopes to continue that tradition, while Mannion would be part of the Senate Democratic majority if he's elected. Democrats have a slight enrollment advantage in the district.
51st Senate District
The district: All of Cortland, Otsego and Schoharie counties, along with parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Delaware, Herkimer, Tompkins and Ulster counties (the Cayuga County towns of Locke, Moravia, Niles, Owasco, Sempronius and Summerhill are in the district).
The candidates: Jim Barber, a Democrat, and Peter Oberacker, who is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines.
Where the race stands: Going off the numbers, this is a district Republicans should win. There are more GOP voters than Democrats in the district. It has been represented by GOP state Sen. Jim Seward, who is retiring after 34 years as a lawmaker. Seward asked Oberacker, an Otsego County legislator and business owner, to run for the seat. Oberacker views his business experience and local government service as an asset. But Barber, a fifth-generation farmer, has made this a compelling race. He's the type of Democrat who could win in a district like this one where Republicans have an advantage. Oberacker is still the favorite, but with an open seat Barber could make it closer than this race has been in the past.
54th Senate District
The district: All of Seneca and Wayne counties, plus parts of Cayuga, Monroe, Ontario and Tompkins counties (a portion of Auburn and the Cayuga County towns of Aurelius, Conquest, Fleming, Genoa, Ledyard, Mentz, Montezuma, Scipio, Springport, Sterling, Throop, Venice and Victory are in the district).
The candidates: State Sen. Pam Helming, who will appear on the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Serve America Movement lines, and Shauna O'Toole, who is running on the Democratic line.
Where the race stands: Helming is poised to win a third term. O'Toole hasn't been active during the campaign. She did not participate in a local debate and local Democratic leaders didn't even know until after she filed her petitions that she was running for Senate. Helming has emerged as a leader in the Senate GOP conference. She is on track to win reelection in a safe Republican district.
126th Assembly District
The district: Parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties. (The city of Auburn and the towns of Fleming, Genoa, Ledyard, Locke, Moravia, Niles, Owasco, Scipio, Sempronius, Springport, Summerhill, Throop and Venice.)
The candidates: Dia Carbajal is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. John Lemondes is on the Republican, Conservative and Independence ballot lines.
Where the race stands: This is one to watch. It has been held by Assemblyman Gary Finch, a Cayuga County Republican, since 1999. Like so many of the districts locally, Republicans have an enrollment advantage. But it is an open seat and the race has been competitive.
Both candidates highlight their experience as they make their cases to voters that they are the best choice for the district. Carabajal previously served as an Auburn city councilor and Auburn school board member. Lemondes, a retired Army colonel, now owns a farm in the town of LaFayette.
While Lemondes will benefit from the GOP advantage in the district, Carabajal has raised more money in the general election campaign. That can help her narrow the gap in the race.
Lemondes may have some name recognition among Republicans when he ran for Congress six years ago. He's also been active in the community in Onondaga County, which should give him a boost. In Cayuga County, Carabajal has an advantage since she was an elected official in the city and the school district.
130th Assembly District
The district: All of Wayne County and parts of Cayuga and Oswego counties. (The district includes the towns of Aurelius, Brutus, Cato, Conquest, Ira, Mentz, Montezuma, Sennett, Sterling and Victory.)
The candidates: Assemblyman Brian Manktelow is seeking a second term. He is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines. Scott Comegys is the Democratic and Serve American Movement candidate in the race.
Where the race stands: In this solidly Republican district, Manktelow should win reelection. This is a rematch of the 2018 race to succeed state Assemblyman Bob Oaks, who retired at the end of that year. Manktelow defeated Comegys to win the 130th district seat.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
