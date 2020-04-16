What you should know about NY mask, face covering order

When you're removing the cloth face covering after use, the CDC also urges people to "be careful not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth." You should wash your hands after removing the mask.

Why is this necessary?

While hospitalizations are declining, COVID-19 continues to spread in New York. So far, there are 213,779 confirmed cases of the coronavirus statewide. There were 11,571 new positive cases on Tuesday.

Cuomo already directed essential businesses to provide masks to their employees. This order would take it a step further and require everyone in a public setting that can't social distance to wear a mask or cloth covering.

The goal is to reduce the spread of the virus. Cuomo spoke at length on Wednesday about what's needed to get through this pandemic. He outlined a plan for large-scale testing until a COVID-19 vaccine is available. But the earliest that vaccine will be available is more than a year from now.

That's why Cuomo believes this executive order is necessary.

"You're right to go out for a walk in the park, go out for a walk because you need to get out of the house, the dog is getting on your nerves. Fine, don't infect me," he said. "You don't have a right to infect me."