What you should know about NY wage board's meeting on farm OT report

The state Farm Laborers Wage Board will meet next week to issue its final recommendations for lowering the overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours a week.

The virtual meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. The link to the webcast will be available on the wage board's website, dol.ny.gov/farm-laborers-wage-board.

At the meeting, the three-member wage board — David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau; Denis Hughes, former president of the New York State AFL-CIO; and Brenda McDuffie, former president and CEO of the Buffalo Urban League — will deliver its report to state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon, who will have 45 days to review the recommendations and make a decision.

By a 2-1 vote in January, the wage board endorsed lowering the overtime threshold for farmworkers through a phased-in approach. The threshold would be lowered to 56 hours beginning in 2024, 52 in 2026, 48 in 2028, 44 in 2030 and 40 in 2032.

Hughes and McDuffie voted for the plan, while Fisher opposed it.

The wage board was established under the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act. The legislation, which was signed into law by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, set the overtime threshold at 60 hours and tasked the wage board with determining whether it should be lowered.

The board held several hearings over the last few years to collect testimony from supporters and opponents of lowering the overtime threshold. Many farmers spoke out against a lower overtime standard, with some saying that it would lead to farms either closing or moving out of state.

A few business-friendly groups also weighed in and asked Gov. Kathy Hochul to support a bill introduced in the state senate that would abolish the wage board. The legislation is also supported by the Grow NY Farms Coalition.

"All the research, surveys and data have shown us that if an overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours in New York state, our farmworkers will leave, our family-owned businesses will suffer, and our communities will end up trucking in food from even farther distances to stock grocery store shelves," the coalition said. "Yet a wage board, that's stacked against agriculture, continues to ignore logic, and defy reason."

Supporters of the lower overtime threshold gathered outside of the New York State Fair on Thursday to support a 40-hour work week for farmworkers. The rally, held on the fair's Dairy Day, was organized by the Workers Center of Central New York. The purpose of the event was to collect signatures in support of the change.

One member of the Workers Center, a dairy farm laborer in Herkimer County, spoke in support of lowering the overtime threshold.

"In other jobs, like construction or landscaping, outdoor jobs... after 40 hours, people make overtime. Why not us?" they said. "It's past time that we're heard. We want justice. We're human beings who feel just like anybody else."

Once Reardon receives the wage board's report, there will be a notice published in at least 10 newspapers. Within 15 days of the notice's publication, objections may be sent to the state Labor Department.

If Reardon accepts the recommendations, the department said there will be a rulemaking process with a 60-day public comment period.

"I thank the Farm Laborers Wage Board for thoroughly examining this complex issue and for their service to New York state," Reardon said. "I'm also grateful for the many New Yorkers who provided input on this statewide discussion, which will be vital as we evaluate the state's agricultural future. I look forward to reviewing the board's report and recommendations before announcing my decision."